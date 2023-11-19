Country music icon Dolly Parton, on the eve of attending the Vols game, unveiled her latest venture, the rock 'n' roll album "Rockstar." The following day, amid the clash between the #21 Tennessee Volunteers and #1 Georgia Bulldogs, Dolly graced the stadium.

The celebrated singer, flanked by Peyton Manning, showcased her talent by singing "Rocky Top" on the field, accompanied by the University of Tennessee Choir and the Pride of the Southland Band.

Despite the Bulldogs' eventual triumph, securing a 38-10 victory and a record-tying 28-game SEC win streak, Dolly's presence added a touch of star power.

American musician Dolly Parton, at 77, captivates fans. Amidst the Georgia Bulldogs' victory, fans' reactions reveal 47-year-old Head Coach Kirby Smart's devotion to Dolly Parton, adding a surprising twist.

On Reddit, a user named 'Introverted_Learner' wrote:

"This was the only outcome after they didn't even get Dolly working ear pieces. They disrespected Dolly, [and] Kirby gave the kill order. Kirby is a huge Dolly fan confirmed."

Another user, 'ThaiForAWhiteGuy' expressed,

"We spotted them 7 for Dolly."

One fan 'rnilbog' explained that the team concedes a 75-yard rushing TD first play; no flinch, odd sensation:

"It’s a weird feeling when your team allows a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the game and you don’t even flinch."

A person named 'Longvols' suggested - Enduring two more games of Joe Milton, a football "terrorist" at QB, Nico's redshirt saved for a final game, possibly in a bowl against a 7-win Big 10 West team:

"Bright side, only 2 more games of watching Joe Milton, football terrorist, attempt to play QB. Despite Nico still having one game left without burning his redshirt, I'm sure Heupel will trot Milton out against Vandy out of respect for 3 years of "effort". Then maybe he will get a drive or two in the meaningless bowl game against whatever 7-win Big 10 West team we are playing."

Another Reddit user, 'Caliparis_Buyout' mentioned that Tennessee had high hopes for the opening play to secure the game, anticipating a favorable outcome:

"Tennessee was really hoping that first play was gonna seal the game."

A fan 'IceColdDrPepper_Here' wrote about Tennessee's classic blunder:

"Tennessee fell victim to one of the classic blunders! The most famous of which is “Never get involved in a land war in Asia”, but only slightly lesser well-known is this: Never score a touchdown against Georgia on your opening drive!"

Some other college football fans also reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter),

The storyline of HC Kirby Smart’s team dominating the game

The initial spark ignited when home team RB Jaylen Wright swiftly scored. A commendable shout-out goes to Bulldogs WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who propelled Georgia to a 10-7 lead.

QB Carson Beck seized the spotlight in the second half, and the momentum surged as Beck connected with Dillon Bell for a 9-yard score, pushing the Bulldogs ahead 17-7. With a minute and a half remaining, Beck's precision found TE Brock Bowers, extending the lead to 24-7 for the top-ranked team in the country.

While Big Orange managed to somewhat mend the first-half wounds with a drive culminating in a 37-yard field goal by Charles Campbell, reducing Georgia's lead to 24-10 at halftime, the respite was brief.

The second half witnessed a rapid acceleration of the Bulldogs' dominance, exemplified by another touchdown from Rosemy-Jacksaint, bringing the score to 31-10. Georgia's unyielding defense thwarted any attempts by Tennessee to mount a comeback.

The decisive blow came before the fourth quarter, as RB Kendall Milton's 15-yard touchdown run sealed the fate of the game. The Georgia Bulldogs concluded their third consecutive season undefeated in SEC play, asserting their dominance with a commanding 38-10 victory over Tennessee on Rocky Top.

Noteworthy, Georgia's 28-game win streak now equals the longest in SEC history. The pursuit of sole possession of this record looms as they face Georgia Tech next Saturday in Atlanta, followed by a showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC the subsequent Saturday.

Reflecting on this accomplishment after the resounding victory against Tennessee, Coach Smart acknowledged, “Yeah. I gotta go play (Georgia) Tech next week.” The relentless pursuit of success continues for the Bulldogs.