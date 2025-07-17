Kirby Smart makes major recruiting stride as four-star linebacker commits to Georgia's 2026 class

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams committed to Georgia on Wednesday. The 2026 class recruit from McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Maryland) chose Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over Oregon, Michigan and Alabama.
Speaking at his commitment ceremony, Abrams explained why he ultimately picked Georgia.
“A big thing for me was the development part," Abrams said (according to Dawg Nation). "Coach (defensive coordinator) coach (Glenn) Schumann and Coach Smart coaching three Butkus Award winners and then having multiple first round draft picks, multiple successful linebackers in the NFL.”
Oregon was a strong contender throughout Abrams' recruitment, even hosting his final official visit in June.
“Development is crazy at Oregon," Abrams told On3. "Coach (Dan) Lanning was a part of the Georgia National Championship teams. Coach Tosh (Lupoi) coached a number of first round draft picks at Alabama."
However, it wasn’t enough to sway Abrams' interest from Georgia.
Abrams is the No. 19 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in Maryland, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He brings versatility to the field with the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker positions.
Nick Abrams is excited to join Georgia’s loaded linebacker room
With Nick Abrams' commitment, Georgia now has 29 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference (per SEC).
Speaking to Dawgs247, Abrams shared his excitement about joining the Bulldogs' strong linebacker group:
"I think it would be great learning from Chris Cole, Justin Williams, Zayden Walker and AJ Kruah — just all those guys. I've got on the phone with some of them, met some of them on my official visit and they are all great guys, all really talented and they all have the same goal as me, which is to get to the NFL.
"When you have that kind of room, it's kind of easy to want to be attracted to that and playing for the same guys that will be playing for you."
Nick Abrams plans to graduate early in December, marking the start of his college career. He is the second linebacker in Georgia’s 2026 class, joining four-star Shadarius Toodle, a former Auburn commit.