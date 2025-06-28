Kirby Smart makes major recruiting stride by landing commitment of elite four-star DL to the class of 2026

Kirby Smart's Georgia landed the commitment of top defensive lineman James Johnson as part of the class of 2026. The four-star defensive tackle chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Florida, Florida State and Texas.

Georgia made an offer to Johnson in November and had been pursuing the player for many months this year. The 6-foot-2.5, 285-pound Miami native is the No. 90 player in the class according to 247Sports.

Johnson told On3 he confirmed his decision to join Georgia after a visit to the school in January.

“From the first visit, Georgia was my top school,” Johnson said. “When I was first there in January, I learned about the development at Georgia. I spent time with coach Scott, and I really saw what Georgia was about.

“After I took my official visit, I knew I wanted to go to Georgia. I felt it on that visit and it never changed. When I left Athens, I knew it. My mind was made up. On that visit, just being around the players, the coaches, and the people made a big difference. I felt like part of the family."

The Bulldogs hosted Johnson for the second time in February and again for an official visit from May 30 to June 1.

Johnson is also Georgia's 24th commitment of the 2026 cycle, and the fourth defensive lineman, after Seven Cloud, Carter Luckie, and Corey Howard.

Kirby Smart's Georgia misses out on landing top OT from 2026 recruiting class

Georgia HC Kirby Smart - Source: Imagn

Kirby Smart's Georgia was reportedly keen on landing four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee from the 2026 class. However, Lee committed to Michigan on Friday.

Nonetheless, Smart's Georgia has been on a roll in terms of recruiting players for next season.

Smart, who has won two national titles at Georgia, will also have one eye on the upcoming 2025 season. The Bulldogs finished with an 11-3 record and lost the Sugar Bowl to Notre Dame.

