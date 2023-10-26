Kirby Smart mocks Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal after dominating them 34-11 in 2021 CFP: “There’s nothing I remember”

Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart has mocked Michigan over their alleged sign-stealing scandal.

The Wolverines have been accused of doing advanced scouting on their future opponents to steal their signs.

It was a shocking news and Smart says it's something he has never heard of being done before.

“I had never heard of anybody going to the games to watch and film and do all that stuff that that’s going on that people are talking about. I don’t know anybody that’s ever done it. Or I’ve never been asked to do that as a young coach or known anybody to do that. I’ve never even heard of that.”

Although Michigan did get away for years of doing it, it ended up having no impact on their playoff game against Georgia in 2021. The Bulldogs went out and routed the Wolverines 34-11 to advance to the National Championship game.

Now, following the news that the Wolverines are stealing signs, Kirby Smart took a dig at Michigan as it didn't appear to impact their game in the college football playoff.

“No I didn’t notice anything or know anything; nobody we talked to warned us or anything like that. I think everybody we play they say, ‘They steal your signals.’ We play somebody, and they say, ‘They’re great at stealing your signals.’ But what they’re referencing (at Michigan) is different than stealing them."

Smart added:

"They’re talking about people to come and film on us. But we’ve tried to hide the signals, hold the calls, put signs up, do all that. But there’s nothing I remember about the Michigan game that makes me think that.”

Kirby Smart and Georgia looking for a three-peat

Kirby Smart has been the Georgia Bulldogs' head coach since 2016 as is in his eighth season with the school.

The Bulldogs are the reigning back-to-back National Championship, as Georgia went 14-1 beating Alabama in 2021, and 15-0 beating TCU in 2022 to win the titles.

Georgia is currently 7-0 and ranked the top team in the country, as the three-peat looks like a very real possibility.

The Bulldogs will go on the road to play the Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.