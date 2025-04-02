Kirby Smart provides injury update on Australian punter Brett Thorson

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC Championship last season with a win over Texas. However, the Bulldogs did not leave unscathed from the SEC Championship Game in December. During the game, Australian punter Brett Thorson was injured while trying to make a tackle during a return.

It was later revealed that Thorson had suffered an ACL injury. He is still recovering from the injury but is expected to return around the start of the 2025 season or before.

On Tuesday, Kirby Smart spoke with reporters after practice about the team and provided injury updates, including one on Brett Thorson.

"Brett is still coming off of the ACL, right?" He said about Thorson. "And so that won’t be until somewhere around fall camp slash first game, somewhere in between those two. He won’t be ready at fall camp, but we think he’ll be ready by first game."

Kirby Smart speaks about injuries to Isaiah Gibson and Drew Bobo

Brett Thorson was not the only player Kirby Smart gave an injury update on. He also spoke about Edge Isaiah Gibson, who is dealing with a minor injury, and offensive lineman Drew Bobo, who hyperextended his knee.

"Isaiah Gibson is dealing with a little bit of an injury that he should be back from here shortly," he said. "Saturday, I think Drew Bobo had a little bit of a hyperextension of a knee. He should be back shortly. He wasn’t able to go today. I can’t remember anybody else."

Smart then questioned reporters for asking him for injury updates.

"I mean, I’m sure y’all know," he said. "You all have checked all your websites and got all your inside sources. So, I don’t know why you ask me, because all you all do is just go get the information.

So, if there’s somebody specifically you’re asking about, but it’s not a secret to me because you all just go out and get all the information from people you all solicit."

None of the injuries suffered by players at spring practice thus far are expected to have a long-term impact on the Bulldogs lineup. These injuries are viewed as minor, and as a result, they should all be ready to go well before the start of the season.

