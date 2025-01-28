Kirby Smart receives disappointing injury update as Georgia's star LT expected to miss Spring Football 

The Georgia Bulldogs have a lot of changes happening within its program from the team that won the SEC Championship this season. One of the top players that are returning may be sidelined for Spring football in a couple of months as projected starting left tackle Monroe Freeling is set to undergo shoulder surgery, per On3's Jake Rowe.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The expectation is that he will be 100 percent healthy by the time the fall camp opens and the team prepares for the 2025 college football season. However, missing the starting left tackle is going to be difficult when trying to understand the timing with a new quarterback under center after Carson Beck transferred to the Miami Hurricanes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Freeling has some competition for the starting left tackle spot as Earnet Greene, the left tackle for the first nine games of last season before suffering an upper-body injury, can take his place during spring football. Freeling played in all 14 games last season but started at left tackle for the final five games. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 21 quarterback pressures and three sacks during his 609 snaps.

Who will be Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback in 2025?

Just because the Bulldogs have seen Carson Beck leave in the NCAA Transfer Portal and several starters declare for the 2025 NFL draft does not mean the program expects to take a step back. With the quarterback position with no solidified starter, it seemingly will be backup quarterback Gunner Stockton getting the opportunity to start under center.

Stockton took over in the second half of the SEC Championship Game as well as in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In his first and only collegiate start, Stockton finished completing 20-of-32 (62.5%) of his passes for 234 yards with a passing touchdown.

The team hit the NCAA Transfer Portal well as they added wide receiver Zachariah Branch from the USC Trojans and wide receiver Noah Thomas from the Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs are not expecting to take too much of a step back with the new quarterback and it will be interesting to see how they do going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!