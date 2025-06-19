  • home icon
  Kirby Smart's pursuit of top Notre Dame commit ends in disappointment as four-star LB makes major career announcement 

Kirby Smart's pursuit of top Notre Dame commit ends in disappointment as four-star LB makes major career announcement 

By Maliha
Published Jun 19, 2025 11:44 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Georgia - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Georgia - Source: Imagn

Four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., the son of former Carolina Panthers standout Thomas Davis Sr., has been committed to Notre Dame since November 2024. However, his recruitment intensified in May after he received an offer from Georgia, his father’s alma mater.

Davis Jr. made an official visit to Kirby Smart's program at the end of May, which sparked speculation that he might reconsider his pledge to Marcus Freeman's. But on Wednesday, he officially shut down his recruitment.

“I’m locked in,” Davis Jr. told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “This place is special, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I’m excited for this journey. Go Irish!”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect's reaffirmation of his Notre Dame commitment came following a return to South Bend this past weekend for his official visit.

“It was awesome,” Davis Jr. told Irish Sports Daily afterward. “We had a great time spending it with the players and just enjoying being on campus, enjoying being with the coaches.”

Shortly after Davis Jr. confirmed his commitment, Marcus Freeman added another major recruit in four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh. The Irish now have 17 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation.

With Davis Jr. staying firm in his commitment, Georgia will now turn its attention to other linebacker targets, including Tyler Atkinson and Nick Abrams. The Bulldogs are also pursuing a potential flip of four-star Auburn linebacker commit Shadarius Toodle.

Thomas Davis Jr. continues recruiting fellow prospects at Notre Dame

247Sports ranks Thomas Davis Jr. as the No. 176 recruit in the country, the No. 11 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 11 prospect in North Carolina this cycle. As a junior, he made 62 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 10 pass breakups.

Besides being a solid commitment to Notre Dame, Davis Jr. has taken on a key role as a recruiter for the program, and he embraced that responsibility during his official visit this past weekend.

“We have a really good shot with the uncommitted guys,” Davis Jr. told On3. “That was awesome."

Davis Jr. also shared a broader message aimed at uncommitted prospects.

“You come to a place like this for a reason, to be the best on and off the field,” Davis Jr. told the Irish Sports Daily. “It's not forever everyone, obviously, so if they make that decision, it's special.”

Some of the recruits Davis Jr. is focused on include Kaydon Finley, Joey O’Brien, Devin Fitzgerald and Khary Adams.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

