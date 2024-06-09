"Kirk Campbell is in there yelling at the screen": Sherrone Moore recalls Michigan OC's passion for the game chasing perfection on championship night

Sherrone Moore served as the offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines when Jim Harbaugh led them to an undefeated national championship last season. After Harbaugh left to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore was announced as his replacement to lead the Wolverines this upcoming season.

Moore recalled an interaction with current offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell following last season's national championship victory.

"We won the national championship, and Kirk Campbell is in there yelling at the screen the day after because someone's route depth wasn't right. I said, 'Kirk, go home. We just won the natty, bro,'" Moore said (via On3).

Campbell joined the Michigan Wolverines as an offensive analyst in 2022. After one season, he was promoted as the quarterback coach. He developed Minnesota Vikings QB J.J McCarthy's game and helped the program clinch a national championship.

In his new role as the offensive coordinator, Campbell now shoulders the responsibility of leading the Wolverines' offensive arsenal during the 2024 season.

CFB analyst makes his stance clear on Sherrone Moore's Michigan during the 2024 season

College football analyst Josh Pate shared his opinion on the Wolverines winning the national championship again this upcoming season. Pate expects the Wolverines to be a top team and compete for a playoff spot.

"I am high on Michigan," Pate said (via CBS Sports). "I don't think they are going to win the national title this year. So if that's being low on them, maybe we define that differently. But I'm very high on them as a team.

"Defensive line, linebacker combination about as good as you'll see in college football this year or very close to it. Will Johnson still there at corner. Can man up on any WR one in college football. Culture, check. Identity, check. Those things aren't going away overnight just because their coaching staff left."

Sherrone Moore has a real task at hand. Can he lead the Wolverines to a national championship in his debut as a head coach? Or will the Wolverines slowly build themselves to be capable of what Harbaugh achieved last season?

