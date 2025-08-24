  • home icon
  • Kirk Herbstreit breaks down while giving perfect emotional tribute to legendary Lee Corso in viral clip

By Maliha
Modified Aug 24, 2025 05:10 GMT
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Lee Corso has been the face of ESPN’s "College GameDay" since its debut in 1987. On April 17, he announced his retirement from broadcasting and will appear on the show for the final time on Aug. 30, ahead of the season opener between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

On Friday, ESPN aired a tribute video for Corso, which featured messages from co-hosts, guest pickers, family and friends. The montage concluded with an emotional message from Corso’s longtime colleague, Kirk Herbstreit, who fought back tears as he spoke.

"It's been an incredible," Herbstreit said. "An incredible honor. And a privilege to be with you, to be your partner for all these years. There will never be another Lee Corso. Thank you for everything you've done for me, for this show, for this sport. You're one of one. Love ya, bud."
Corso was also moved and wiped away tears with a handkerchief before the tribute wrapped up. When Herbstreit embraced him, Corso softly responded,

“That was powerful.”

For more than three decades, Corso has been a constant presence on the weekly pregame program. Coaches including Texas’ Steve Sarkisian and LSU’s Brian Kelly also joined in paying tribute to the broadcasting legend.

Corso is especially beloved for his lighthearted tradition of picking game winners by wearing the mascot’s headgear of his chosen program. Over the years, he has donned 430 different mascot headpieces and made the ritual one of the show’s most iconic moments.

Kirk Herbstreit honors Lee Corso as a true “Legend of the Game”

Kirk Herbstreit has stood alongside Lee Corso since 1996, and the nearly three decades they have shared have been filled with unforgettable memories. On Friday, Herbstreit recognized Corso as the “Legend of the Game” Herbie Award winner.

“Sometimes it was just me subconsciously watching him early, going way back when I first started," Herbstreit said (via On3). "There’s so many moments of just so much joy and laughter.
"I think what the entire show will really remember about Lee is how he would come into a Friday meeting, first one there, sitting in his seat, 20 to 30 minutes before, pencil ready to go, ready to take his notes for the meeting. And, everybody that walked into that room, he hugged or smiled and just greeted them with the exact same way.”

Before his broadcasting career, Corso shined as a defensive back at Florida State from 1953 to 1957. He later served as head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois, finishing with a career coaching record of 73-85-6 before becoming a cornerstone of ESPN.

