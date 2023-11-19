JMU's roaring crowd stole the spotlight as the "College GameDay" crew reached Harrisonburg to cover the Week 12 game between James Madison and Appalachian State.

The voice of college football wisdom, Kirk Herbstreit, was left astounded by the fans on the JMU campus. When the "Dukes Dynasty" had gathered in full force in the morning, ESPN analyst Herbstreit hailed the crowd as the unrivaled best of the 2023 season.

The former Ohio State quarterback took to X to have his say on the JMU crowd:

"Scene at JMU! Best and biggest crowd of the year."

The Daily Progress reported approximately 26,000 fans, a "College GameDay" record, converged at the Quad, overpowering the capacity of JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium. The numbers amplified the credibility of the ESPN show's choice to broadcast live from the Harrisonburg campus.

For this momentous occasion, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee said:

"College football is BETTER because JMU’s football is CRUSHING."

The celebratory atmosphere turns somber for the Dukes

However, a day after, the celebratory atmosphere took an unexpected turn as the unbeaten streak of the Dukes came to a dramatic halt, succumbing to a 26-23 overtime defeat to Appalachian State.

Despite their first loss of the season, the resilient Dukes will look ahead to their next challenge against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 25, with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

With a 10-1 record, the Dukes will want to reclaim their winning momentum, while the Chanticleers stand at 7-4, promising another thrilling chapter at Brooks Stadium.

"College GameDay" crowd in Dallas draws Kirk Herbstreit's astonishment

Last month, the "College GameDay" crew, including Herbstreit, was in Dallas for the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. On Oct. 10, ESPN PR shared on X that a Texas-sized audience tuned in to the Week 6 matchup at the State Fair of Texas.

Kirk Herbstreit marveled at the numbers and reposted the post, writing:

“What a scene. Incredible energy from the crowd. This rivalry and setting are truly special to the fabric of CFB-was our honor to be there and take it all in from 9 a.m. till the final whistle. What a blast!”

ESPN PR reported 2,288,000 average viewers tuned into the "Collge GameDay" broadcast, making it the most-watched show of the season, with the final hour alone attracting 3.1 million viewers. Impressively, it ranked as the second-best pre-November episode since 2010, according to The Spun.