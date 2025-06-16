Kirk Herbstreit claps back at fan in 2 words for mocking ESPN analyst's "obsession" with dogs

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is known for almost always having a four-legged companion at his side. Most famously, Herbstreit's golden retriever Ben accompanied him through most of his coverage of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. Ben became a staple at College GameDay, and visiting schools usually gave him special credentials to celebrate his visit.
The nation also fell in love with Herbstreit's canine companion, especially as he battled with cancer in his latter days. The disease took his life on November 7th, 2024. His place was taken over by another four-legged member of the Herbstreit family, Peter Herbstreit.
This Sunday, as he celebrated Father's Day, Herbstreit posted not only pictures of his human children but also a picture of his trusty golden retriever with the following caption:
"Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Fathers Day as well!"
One particular individual didn't seem as in love with the Herbstreit retrievers as the rest of the nation, commenting on the X publication:
"Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50"
Herbstreit didn't think much of the seemingly out-of-place comment, just replying:
"Poor fella"
Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Beau, enjoys a Father's Day pool outing
Kirk Herbstreit doesn't seem to think much about what other people think of his love for golden retrievers anyway. He posted content about his canine companions enjoying Father's Day activities with the rest of the family.
This time around, it was Beau Herbstreit's time to shine. Kirk Herbstreit shared a picture of his youngest golden retriever enjoying a pool day. He wrote:
"Baby Beau havin a pool day on Fathers Day! Hahaha!!"
Kirk Herbstreit had four golden retrievers, including the late Ben. He was the oldest of the bunch and died at 10 years old. Peter Herbstreit is a year and a half, and Beau Herbstreit, the pup of the pack, is just five months old.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change