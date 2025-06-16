Kirk Herbstreit claps back at fan in 2 words for mocking ESPN analyst's "obsession" with dogs

By Andrés Linares
Modified Jun 16, 2025 15:11 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is known for almost always having a four-legged companion at his side. Most famously, Herbstreit's golden retriever Ben accompanied him through most of his coverage of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. Ben became a staple at College GameDay, and visiting schools usually gave him special credentials to celebrate his visit.

Ad

The nation also fell in love with Herbstreit's canine companion, especially as he battled with cancer in his latter days. The disease took his life on November 7th, 2024. His place was taken over by another four-legged member of the Herbstreit family, Peter Herbstreit.

This Sunday, as he celebrated Father's Day, Herbstreit posted not only pictures of his human children but also a picture of his trusty golden retriever with the following caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Fathers Day as well!"
Ad

One particular individual didn't seem as in love with the Herbstreit retrievers as the rest of the nation, commenting on the X publication:

"Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50"

Herbstreit didn't think much of the seemingly out-of-place comment, just replying:

Ad
"Poor fella"
Ad

Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Beau, enjoys a Father's Day pool outing

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't seem to think much about what other people think of his love for golden retrievers anyway. He posted content about his canine companions enjoying Father's Day activities with the rest of the family.

This time around, it was Beau Herbstreit's time to shine. Kirk Herbstreit shared a picture of his youngest golden retriever enjoying a pool day. He wrote:

Ad
"Baby Beau havin a pool day on Fathers Day! Hahaha!!"

Kirk Herbstreit had four golden retrievers, including the late Ben. He was the oldest of the bunch and died at 10 years old. Peter Herbstreit is a year and a half, and Beau Herbstreit, the pup of the pack, is just five months old.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications