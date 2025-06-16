Kirk Herbstreit claps back at fan in 2 words for mocking ESPN analyst's "obsession" with dogs

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is known for almost always having a four-legged companion at his side. Most famously, Herbstreit's golden retriever Ben accompanied him through most of his coverage of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. Ben became a staple at College GameDay, and visiting schools usually gave him special credentials to celebrate his visit.

Ad

The nation also fell in love with Herbstreit's canine companion, especially as he battled with cancer in his latter days. The disease took his life on November 7th, 2024. His place was taken over by another four-legged member of the Herbstreit family, Peter Herbstreit.

This Sunday, as he celebrated Father's Day, Herbstreit posted not only pictures of his human children but also a picture of his trusty golden retriever with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Fathers Day as well!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One particular individual didn't seem as in love with the Herbstreit retrievers as the rest of the nation, commenting on the X publication:

"Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50"

Herbstreit didn't think much of the seemingly out-of-place comment, just replying:

Ad

"Poor fella"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kirk Herbstreit's dog, Beau, enjoys a Father's Day pool outing

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't seem to think much about what other people think of his love for golden retrievers anyway. He posted content about his canine companions enjoying Father's Day activities with the rest of the family.

This time around, it was Beau Herbstreit's time to shine. Kirk Herbstreit shared a picture of his youngest golden retriever enjoying a pool day. He wrote:

Ad

"Baby Beau havin a pool day on Fathers Day! Hahaha!!"

Expand Tweet

Kirk Herbstreit had four golden retrievers, including the late Ben. He was the oldest of the bunch and died at 10 years old. Peter Herbstreit is a year and a half, and Beau Herbstreit, the pup of the pack, is just five months old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More