Kirk Herbstreit delivers verdict on Riley Leonard’s potential successors after Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is likely to have played his last game for the program before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. While Leonard certainly boosted his draft stock in leading the Fighting Irish, his team lost the finale 34-23 to Ohio State on Monday.

With Leonard on course to go pro, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has offered his insight into the potential successors for the quarterback at Notre Dame.

"I'm telling you guys, CJ Carr," Herbstreit said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "Now, can he process? Can he play at that level? All the writing on the wall tells you they'll have a quarterback battle. We saw what Angeli can do.

"But I'm telling you, CJ Carr is a put-the-franchise-on-your-back type of quarterback. He's a very special talent and it will be a great battle between him and Angeli. It will be fun to see how that plays out."

Angeli was the backup to Leonard in the 2024 season. He featured in eight games, completing 24 of 36 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Carr was Notre Dame's QB3 for the 2024 season. However, he did not see any game action as a freshman.

While Angeli is likely to be the starting quarterback at Notre Dame for the 2025 season, Carr will have the opportunity to fight for that role.

A look at Riley Leonard's stats from the 2024 college football season at Notre Dame

Riley Leonard had a fine 2024 season with Notre Dame. The quarterback completed 269 of 403 passes for 2,861 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns on 184 carries.

In the national title game against Ohio State, Leonard threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 22 passes. He rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown, but couldn't help Notre Dame get the win.

Many fans and analysts believe that Leonard could go in the second or third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

