Kirk Herbstreit drops verdict on state of CFB amid coaches leaving for NFL - “The sport is spiraling out of control”

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has voiced his concern about the change in the landscape around college football, which has invariably led to coaches moving to the NFL.

Earlier this week, Hebrstriet took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a fan who suggested that the NFL will always pull coaches due to the size of the league. Here's what the college football analyst wrote back:

"No. CFB in its current state will be seeing more and more coaches heading to the NFL. Without boundaries and regulation that make sense coaches that get real opportunities in the NFL will be gone.

"This trend will continue until there is a new governing body and it creates a CBA with a players entity or union that would include issues like NIL-Transfer Portal-and eventually revenue sharing. The sport is spiraling out of control as we know and many these coaches are not sticking around and waiting. Just a new reality for the sport."

Jim Harbaugh and Jett Hafley among big names to leave college coaching gigs to join NFL

Last week, Jim Harbaugh left his head coaching role at No. 1 Michigan to join the Los Angeles Chargers soon after winning the national championship with the Wolverines. This week, Jeff Hafley stepped down as Boston College's head coach to become the new defensive coordinator at the Green Bay Packers.

Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their new offensive coordinator. Another coach rumored to be interested in an NFL coaching role is UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly, who has been linked to the Washington Commanders' vacant offensive coordinator role.

Following the recent departures of two top college football coaches to the big league, there have been a few raised eyebrows about the changes in the NCAA realm.

As per reports, Hafley was fed up with the complications of the job in Boston. This has been a growing issue for college football coaches.

One of the key challenges that collegiate coaches face is the uncertainty in recruiting and retaining players. The newly introduced transfer portal allows athletes to switch programs freely, giving coaches the added task of re-recruiting their entire roster each year.

Furthermore, NIL, or name, image and likeness, adds to the heap of concerns that they come up against. The fund-raising around the NIL deals, while abiding by NCAA rules, raises another layer of complexity to the job.