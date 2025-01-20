Kirk Herbstreit thinks Ryan Day will have “the last laugh” if he wins the natty after losing to Michigan 4 times

Ryan Day faced intense criticism from Ohio State fans after suffering his fourth consecutive loss to Michigan in November. The backlash from the Columbus fanbase was severe, with many calling for the coach to be fired ahead of the College Football Playoff.

However, Day has responded brilliantly, leading the Buckeyes on a dominant playoff run with convincing victories over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas. Now, Ohio State is just one win away from claiming the national championship, despite the immense pressure entering the competition.

Kirk Herbstreit, a noted college football analyst, commented on Ryan Day's situation during CFP national championship media day on Saturday. He praised the coach for handling the pressure and suggested that winning the national championship on Monday could silence Day’s critics.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“What he's done after Michigan says everything I would need to know,” Herbstreit said (20:15 mark). “If that confetti comes down Monday night, he gets the last laugh. And it’ll be interesting to see his response because you go into a different stratosphere when you win a national championship.”

“And I don't think he needs that, but if he gets it, I mean that's, nobody can say anything to him, regardless of what happens in any game when you win a national championship.”

Kirk Herbstreit commends Ryan Day despite Columbus criticism

Ryan Day has undeniably been a success at Ohio State. He boasts a 69-10 record with the Buckeyes and has led them to the CFP four times in his six years with the program.

However, his tenure has been primarily judged by his performance against Michigan. The coach has struggled in this rivalry, losing the last four matchups. Nonetheless, Herbstreit believes Day is still one of the elite coaches in college football.

“He's the winningest active coach in the country,” Herbstreit said (19:22 mark). “I know that four straight losses to Michigan, for some people, really resonates. And I get it; I mean, I went through that as a player, there's nothing worse. I'm not belittling that.

“I'm just saying, if you look at what he's done – to me, what he's done after Michigan, I mean, that was a state of disarray, just the Ohio State football family, when I say team, fans, just everything, fourth straight loss. And then the flag situation and the response on the back end.”

It’s win or bust for Ryan Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night when his team faces Notre Dame. A national title would change much for the coach in Columbus, especially concerning how the fanbase views him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.