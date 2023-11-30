KJ Jefferson transfer portal: 5 landing spots for SEC QB ft. Alabama, South Carolina and more

KJ Jefferson will enter the transfer portal, bringing his tenure with the Arkansas Razorbacks to an end after five seasons.

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports shared the news, tweeting:

"Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell @mzenitz and I for @247Sports. Jefferson, a preseason all-SEC selection, has thrown for 7,923 yards and 67 TDs in his career."

After redshirting his true freshman season and serving as a backup the following year, Jefferson has been the Razorbacks' starting center for the past three years.

In 45 games, 39 of which he was a starter in, during his Arkansas career, he completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 7,923 yards, 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He added 1,876 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 523 carries.

With all that in view, let's take a look at five teams the four-star quarterback prospect in the 2019 recruiting class could join.

5 teams that KJ Jefferson could join

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

While Jalen Milroe has settled into his role as the quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide, his strong play, of late, could lead to him entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

If Nick Saban is not comfortable with any of the options currently on the roster, or incoming five-star prospect Julian Sayin, he could look to target KJ Jefferson, who has plenty of SEC experience.

#2: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler announced that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday. The Gamecocks figure to have a quarterback competition ahead of next season, with no clear frontrunner.

That would change if they were able to land KJ Jefferson, who would easily become the favorite to start under center.

#3: Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs saw starting quarterback Will Rogers enter the transfer portal after an injury-laden 2023 season. Furthermore, incoming head coach Jeff Lebby showed he is more than capable of leading an elite offense during his time as offensive coordinator of the Oklahoma Sooners. They averaged 43.2 points per game and 502.4 yards per game in 2023.

Oklahoma ranked third in the nation in scoring offense and fourth in total offense. Without a clear option under center for his first season as a head coach, Lebby could opt to target a player who has had success in the SEC.

#4: Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers received next to nothing from the quarterback position this season. Despite finishing with the ninth-fewest passing yards in the entire nation, Auburn managed to finish 6-6.

Bringing in KJ Jefferson would allow their passing game to better complement their rushing attack, which ranked 15th in the nation.

#5: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the only program that KJ Jefferson has known during his five-year collegiate career. While he has entered the transfer portal, that does not rule out a return to the Razorbacks.