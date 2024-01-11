Kris Jenkins Jr. NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Michigan DT ft. Seattle Seahawks 

Kris Jenkins Jr is one of the top defensive tackles available in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Michigan Wolverine, who recently became a national champion after his team’s victory over the Washington Huskies, has had a strong couple of seasons.

In 2022, Jenkins Jr, the son of former NFL defense Tackle Kris Jenkins, had a breakout year, recording 54 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

This strong form was kept up this season, with Jenkins Jr. recording 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks on his way to being named in the All-Big Ten second team at the position of defensive tackle.

Jenkins Jr. has declared for the NFL draft, and many outlets have him projected to be picked in the 70s. But where could he end up? Here are 5 possible teams that Kris Jenkins Jr. could be drafted by.

5 potential Landing Spots for Kris Jenkins Jr.

#1 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have struggled this year defending against rushing plays and their coverage and pressure against the opposition quarterback needs to be improved.

As they play in the NFC West, they'll need a strong defensive line in order to try to prevent the likes of Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford from gaining yards with their feet. Jenkins Jr. would be a strong fit onto this team, pairing with the likes of Leonard Williams in a defense that suits his style of play.

#2 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a tricky season. They had either won or lost the majority of their games by a margin of 3 points. But, as we found out from their thumping defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, their defense struggles.

Adding Jenkins to this defensive line will provide some new energy to this broken defense and could be the difference in the tight games that the Chargers have played all year.

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars

While the majority of the Jaguars’ problems are due to their offensive line, their defense line has been below par for a successful team like the Jags. This makes defensive mistakes that cost them games.

Adding Jenkins Jr. to the mix will boost the performances of the Jags defense, especially around pressuring the quarterback, to enable them to keep being competitive in a tight AFC South.

#4 Kansas City Chiefs

Jenkins Jr. becoming a Chief will depend on the future of Chris Jones, whose contract will rub out at the end of the season, having extended it for one year after last season.

If Jones were to depart, the Chiefs would be sensible to go all in on Jenkins Jr. to fill what would be a large talented gap in their defensive line.

#5 Washington Commanders

Coming into the offseason, it seems like everything has to change for the Washington Commanders. After a 4-13 season, the Commanders had one of, if not the, worst defenses in the NFL.

Both their defensive line and secondary were poor. Any help that they can get would be appreciated. Jenkins Jr. can do this. His abilities shown with the Wolverines will make him a threat against strong mobile quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. It could also cause headaches for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offensive line.

