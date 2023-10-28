Kristen Saban has taken her Taylor Swift mania to another level. To celebrate the release of Swift's new album 1989 (Taylor's version), she decided to rope in her father Nick Saban as the new meme material. And that has resulted in a hilarious album cover featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach.

The 1989 (Taylor's version) album dropped on Friday midnight across the globe. The release also coincided with the singer becoming a billionaire with a net worth of $1.1 billion. And it has become a festival for her fans, including Kristen herself.

Kristen Saban shares funny Nick Saban edit

Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share a funny edit of Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's version) album cover. She replaced the singer's photo on the cover with one of her father. And not only the fans, but she herself couldn't control her laughter at how the edit of the 'Nick's version' turned out.

"I just," Kristen wrote in the Instagram story with a laughing face emoji.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

Kristen doubled down on turning the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban into a Swiftie with another IG story. She said in the video that she doesn't know if Saban has even heard a single Taylor song but vowed to turn him into a Swiftie soon.

According to her, the Reputation album would embody the seven-time college football national champion coach. She is hinting that she would probably start with that album while introducing the music to him. How would a Swiftie Saban look like? It might bring about a drastic change in his game-day attire.

Now that would be an interesting thing to see in the future. But for now, all eyes would be on the Tide as the LSU test approaches.

Alabama's big test against LSU

Alabama might be 7-1 at the start of Week 10 when they face the LSU Tigers but their performances this season have been far from convincing. They are genuinely playing the game of two halves, either a slow start or napping later in the game. But somehow, most of the results have fallen their way. Call it the 'Nick Saban luck'.

The Tigers game is in Week 10 after Alabama enjoy a break this game week. The Tigers are the Tide's direct SEC West rivals and a win against them would put Saban's boys in a commanding position in the division. Can Jalen Milroe and Co. rise to the occasion?