Kristen Saban rips off her Alabama luggage tags as Nick Saban’s daughter gets trapped with Michigan fans while travelling to LA

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, doesn't want to mess with the Michigan Wolverines fans. While traveling to Los Angeles from Detroit, Kristen ripped off her Alabama luggage tags so as not to get detected. She also revealed the team she pretended to support after getting trapped with fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide's next opponents.

The Tide will take on the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, and both fan bases are hyped for the all-important clash. While Michigan are riding high on an unbeaten record, Nick Saban's boys have also looked unstoppable. And her daughter would be the biggest Alabama supporter when the game kicks off, but not now.

Here is what Kristen said she did after boarding a flight full of the Michigan Wolverines fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“When your plane is full of Wolverines, you become a Lions fan, and rip off your Alabama luggage tags,” Kristen wrote on Instagram story.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

She was even wearing a cap with the slogan of the Detroit Lions' fans. She also had advice for anybody who saw her on that flight from Detroit to Los Angeles.

“If you see me on this flight from Detroit to Los Angeles, no you don't lol,” the Tide fangirl added.

Michigan vs Alabama: How has Nick Saban's team historically done against the Wolverines?

The Crimson Tide have met the Wolverines five times. They have a physiological advantage over their playoff semifinal opponents as they have won both their previous encounters. They also lead the all-time series 3-2. The last time both the teams met was in the 2020 Citrus Bowl, where Nick Saban's boys prevailed.

This season, Jim Harbaugh has led his team to a 12-0 overall record and the Big Ten title despite huge controversy around the alleged sign-stealing. The Tide, on the other hand, lost to the Texas Longhorns early in the season but prevailed over the then-No.1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season