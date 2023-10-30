Kyle McCord Injury Update and Heisman Trophy Odds: How does recent medical setback affect Ohio State QB's Heisman contention?

Kyle McCord has had a strong season under center for the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. He has led them to a perfect 8-0 record, throwing for 2163 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions, completing 64.1% of his passes.

Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kyle McCord injury update

Kyle McCord was banged up during the Ohio State Buckeyes' 24-10 Week 9 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Despite the injury, the Buckeyes starting quarterback should be available in Week 10 agains tthe Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised McCord's toughness:

"He toughed it out at the end and still hung in there. When you have a couple of tough plays, the easy thing to do and what most people do is get gun-shy.

"He didn't do that. He kept swinging. He kept pushing. You could hear him on the sideline before that drive where TreVeyon ran it to make it a two-score game. He was in that huddle getting after the guys. He showed good leadership there."

Check out Ryan Day's full post-game press conference below:

Kyle McCord Heisman Trophy odds

While many questioned his ability to replace C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord has been among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy award for much of the season.

His odds of doing so are +15000. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback has the 15th-best odds to win the prestigious award, tied with Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has the best odds to take home the award, at +270. Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels are right behind him, with odds of +300 and +400, respectively.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has +550 odds to win the Heisman Trophy while Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has +750. Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s odds are +1200, the highest of any non-quarterback. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck are both at +2500.

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II and USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams round out the top ten with odds of +5500 and +8000, respectively.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe and Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman have +10000 odds. Meanwhile, North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye and Wolverines running back Blake Corum have +12000 odds.

McCord will look to become the eighth Heisman Trophy winner from Ohio State, breaking a tie with the Fighting Irish, Sooners and Trojans.