Kyle McCord looked in pain while leaving the Stadium after the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 9. That has worried a lot of Buckeyes fans about the future. Will the QB1 be able to play for the team as they approach the late stage of the college football regular season 2023?

The Buckeyes are in a neck-to-neck fight with Michigan over the Big 10 supremacy. And they wouldn't want to lose their main offensive asset in such a crunch period during the season. So what is the news around McCord and the limp that everyone saw?

Here is the latest injury update for the Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord after Ohio State took care of Wisconsin in week 9.

Kyle McCord's injury update

According to the Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, Kyle McCord will be fine and may even play in the team's Week 10 fixture. Day also complimented his quarterback on the toughness and leadership that he showed on the field.

"He toughed it out at the end and still hung in there," Day said at press conference. "When you have a couple of tough plays, the easy thing to do and what most people do is get gun-shy. He didn't do that. He kept swinging. He kept pushing. You could hear him on the sideline before that drive where TreVeyon ran it to make it a two-score game. He was in that huddle getting after the guys. He showed good leadership there."

So there isn't much to worry for the fans as far as McCord is concerned. The head coach is happy with his performance and doesn't think that there is a need to worry about the injury. But what actually happened with Kyle McCord?

What happened to Kyle McCord?

McCord suffered a lower extremity injury late in the second half against Wisconsin on Saturday. He suffered a hit with around 7 minutes left for the game to end and looked in pain. Even after the game, McCord was struggling to walk and limped his way out of the stadium. He will need a lot of ice on the spot to get him ready for the next game against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes need their man surely with the kind of numbers he put up in week 9. The QB threw for 226 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the game. But he'd be upset about the two interceptions he threw.

The Buckeyes are hot on Michigan's tail and will need to do everything they can to beat them to the Big Ten championship and possibly the college football playoffs.