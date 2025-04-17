Kyle McCord reveals real reason behind Ohio State exit to join Syracuse

Kyle McCord spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was the starting quarterback during the 2023 season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, McCord entered the transfer portal and went to Syracuse. Here, fans saw an improvement in his abilities, and without him, Ohio State won the national championship.

McCord's exit from Ohio State shocked many. On Wednesday's edition of Jon Gruden's "Gruden's World" podcast, he explained why he entered the transfer portal.

“I thought just going on from Year 1 to Year 2 I made a big improvement and wanted to come back," McCord said. "They wanted to go in a different direction."

In the 2023 season, McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading the Buckeyes to an 11-2 season. As this was his junior year, McCord would have a more successful senior year and potentially lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a CFP spot.

However, losses to Michigan and Missouri, marked by McCord’s struggles in both games, kept the Buckeyes out of the playoff.

This may have influenced why the Buckeyes did not want McCord to return for his senior year. So, he entered the transfer portal and went to the Syracuse Orange.

Here, McCord was more in his element, and fans saw a massive improvement in his performances. He threw for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns and revived his draft prospects.

Without McCord, Ohio State brought in former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who led them to a national championship win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Kyle McCord's 2025 NFL draft stock

After finishing his senior year with the Syracuse Orange, Kyle McCord declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. With one week to go before the first round, where is McCord predicted to end up?

NFL Draft Buzz ranks McCord as the seventh-best quarterback in the 2025 class. Interestingly, the same site gives a rating score nearly identical to that of Will Howard, who replaced McCord at the Buckeyes.

McCord has been predicted to be a fourth-round pick in the draft. However, in a weak quarterback class, and with McCord's stock slowly rising, there is a possibility that he could be a third-round pick if a team wants him.

