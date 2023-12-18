Kyle McCord's GF reacts to former Buckeyes QB's transfer to Syracuse - “Its always been the East Coast”

Kyle McCord has decided on his future as a college football player. After entering the transfer portal in early December, the former Ohio State quarterback committed to play for Syracuse on Sunday. His girlfriend, Sophia Giangiordano, apparently gave away why he chose the school.

Giangiordano took to Instagram to congratulate McCord on the new chapter of his life, expressing her pride in her boyfriend and backing his new team. Here is what she said in her message to Kyle McCord after he announced his commitment to play for the Syracuse Orange:

“It's always been the East Coast. So so proud.”

Credit: Sophia Giangiordano IG

McCord grew up in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and has played for the Buckeyes in college football. While both universities are situated on the East Coast, he is back close to home in New York with his move to Syracuse. The former OSU QB1 has a year of eligibility left and would play as a senior quarterback.

McCord announced his commitment to the Orange through an Instagram post on Sunday, writing:

"Thank You God."

Kyle McCord and Sophia Giangiordano have been dating since they were in high school.

A look at Kyle McCord and his time with Ohio State through numbers

Kyle McCord started his college football career with the Buckeyes after coming out of St. Joseph’s Preparatory in Philadelphia, another one of his connections to the East Coast. He didn't get much of a chance in his first two years on the Ohio State team, but 2023 was his breakout season.

McCord threw for 3,170 passing yards and scored 24 passing touchdowns. He also protected the ball well with just three interceptions as he led the Buckeyes to the verge of the Big Ten championship game.

OSU lost out on that spot after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season, the school's only defeat this season. So, all in all, McCord proved himself to be quite a phenomenon under center.

Can he replicate the same form with his new team, who had a 6-6 overall record and 11th-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Let us know in the comments section below!

