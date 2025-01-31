Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord believes former teammate and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka never truly received the credit he deserved. McCord spoke to CBS sports ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl game, where he offered his thoughts on Egbuka.

The Syracuse signal-caller suggested that Egbuka, who has played with the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Smith, never received the recognition he deserved.

“I think just how unselfish he is is the first thing. At Ohio State, his four years there? Obviously had a great career... But never really was the star receiver,” said McCord. “Obviously being in the room with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Marvin, and then just this past year with Jeremiah Smith. I never felt like he got the credit that he deserved but just produced every single year.”

Emeka Egbuka silently comes up with the goods

Ohio State Buckeye football players, including Kyle McCord and Emeka Egbuka checked in to the team hotel, the Hyatt Place at Grandview Yard, for camp on Sunday, August 8, 2021 - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka has certainly been an unsung hero for the Buckeyes throughout the years. Season after season the receiver has produced for the program, and this past season was no different. Although he fell behind freshman Jeremiah Smith on the stat sheet this year, Egbuka's stats were certainly nothing to scoff at.

The senior racked up 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. Of course, that played a huge role in the Buckeyes' eventual National Championship victory over Notre Dame.

Now, Egbuka will be NFL-bound, following in the footsteps of so many great pass-catchers that have come before him. As for McCord, he is also heading to the NFL after wrapping up his senior season with Syracuse. Coming out of the pass-happy program, McCord amassed a staggering 4,779 yards for 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His efforts helped lead the program to a 10-3 record on the year, which was good enough for fourth-best in the ACC. McCord will try his hand in the draft, where, perhaps, a quarterback-needy team will take a chance on him in the middle to late rounds.

He joins a draft class that includes other top quarterback prospects such as the Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe, among others.

