Kyren Lacy College Stats: Career Numbers, Key Performances & Season-by-Season Breakdown

Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver, was found dead on Sunday. He declared for the 2025 NFL draft and was expected to be an undrafted free agent, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

This is mostly due to the legal issues surrounding him, but predictions made before the incidents projected him as a second or third-round pick.

Lacy played five years of college football between 2020-2024. He first played for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns before transferring to the Tigers.

Let's look at what he was able to do on the field during his college football career.

Kyren Lacy LSU stats

Kyren Lacy spent the final three seasons of his college football career with the LSU Tigers. During his first year with the program in 2022, Lacy recorded 286 yards from 24 receptions. It was his lowest-performing season and the only one where he did not score a touchdown.

Lacy showed improvement in the 2023 campaign, recording 558 receiving yards from 30 receptions. He scored seven touchdowns and had his longest yardage on a play in his career — a 57-yard reception against Auburn.

Kyren Lacy 2024 season

The best season of Lacy's career was the most recent. He became one of the Tigers' top receivers in 2024 and was able to boost his draft stock.

Lacy recorded a career-high 866 receiving yards from 58 attempts. He also scored nine touchdowns. However, his strong performance was not enough to help the Tigers to the College Football Playoff, finishing with a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record.

Kyren Lacy Louisiana Stats

For the first two years of his college career, Kyren Lacy was with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. In his freshman year in the COVID-affected 2020 season, Lacy recorded 364 yards from 28 catches and was able to score four touchdowns.

He had a slight decrease in his performance in the 2021 season as he recorded 304 yards from 22 catches, along with four touchdowns.

Key games and standout performances

Kyren Lacy's first game with Louisiana was a 31-14 win over the then-No. 23-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. He made one catch for 14 yards.

His best performance came during the 2024 season. Lacy recorded 111 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown (a 25-yard pass thrown by Garrett Nussmeier) to give the Tigers a 29-26 overtime win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Lacy also made a bowl game in every season he played in college football, with his teams going 5-0.

