Kyren Lacy death: What happened to LSU WR? Exploring latest updates

The college football world has suffered a tragic loss as news reports have confirmed that former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy passed away last night. According to reports published on Sunday morning, Kyren Lacy reportedly took his own life on Saturday night.

Ad

Insider Jacques Doucet confirmed with a family member that Lacy did indeed pass away on Saturday night in Houston.

"I have confirmed with a family member that former LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away in Houston."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lacy was a member of the LSU Tigers as recently as last season. He had a five-year college football career, starting in 2020. His first two seasons were spent with the Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to LSU in 2022. He then spent three seasons with the Tigers.

This past season, Lacy was the Tigers' second-leading receiver, registering 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine TDs. The news of his death came unexpectedly to members of his family and the college football world. Further news on the reason of his death is not available at the moment.

Ad

Lacy had been arrested earlier in the year on charges related to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. A grand jury was reportedly set to start hearing evidence in relation to the case on Monday morning.

Kyren Lacy death: Lacy was preparing for the 2025 NFL draft before his untimely passing

Before his tragic passing, Kyren Lacy had been preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. Lacy had completed five years of college football and had steadily improved in each of the past three seasons with LSU. He went from registering 268 yards in 2022, to 558 in 2023, and 866 in 2024. He finished just below Aaron Anderson for the team lead in receiving yards (884).

Ad

Lacy was viewed as someone who was a borderline NFL draft pick. There was no guarantee that he would be drafted, but there was a chance a team could have taken him in the later rounds. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the 269th ranked player in the draft.

Unfortunately, his family, friends, and fans will not get the opportunity to see him build an NFL career. The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to begin on April 24th, later this month. The event will certainly be a sombre affair after Lacy's death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.