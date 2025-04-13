Kyren Lacy death: What happened to LSU WR? Exploring latest updates

The college football world has suffered a tragic loss as news reports have confirmed that former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy passed away last night. According to reports published on Sunday morning, Kyren Lacy reportedly took his own life on Saturday night.
Insider Jacques Doucet confirmed with a family member that Lacy did indeed pass away on Saturday night in Houston.
"I have confirmed with a family member that former LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away in Houston."
Lacy was a member of the LSU Tigers as recently as last season. He had a five-year college football career, starting in 2020. His first two seasons were spent with the Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to LSU in 2022. He then spent three seasons with the Tigers.
This past season, Lacy was the Tigers' second-leading receiver, registering 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine TDs. The news of his death came unexpectedly to members of his family and the college football world. Further news on the reason of his death is not available at the moment.
Lacy had been arrested earlier in the year on charges related to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. A grand jury was reportedly set to start hearing evidence in relation to the case on Monday morning.
Kyren Lacy death: Lacy was preparing for the 2025 NFL draft before his untimely passing
Before his tragic passing, Kyren Lacy had been preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. Lacy had completed five years of college football and had steadily improved in each of the past three seasons with LSU. He went from registering 268 yards in 2022, to 558 in 2023, and 866 in 2024. He finished just below Aaron Anderson for the team lead in receiving yards (884).
Lacy was viewed as someone who was a borderline NFL draft pick. There was no guarantee that he would be drafted, but there was a chance a team could have taken him in the later rounds. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the 269th ranked player in the draft.
Unfortunately, his family, friends, and fans will not get the opportunity to see him build an NFL career. The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to begin on April 24th, later this month. The event will certainly be a sombre affair after Lacy's death.
LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.