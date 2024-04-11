La'Vell Wright transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Kentucky RB ft. Colorado Buffaloes

La'Vell Wright is set to enter the transfer portal after spending the previous three seasons as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats. He broke the news on Wednesday, tweeting:

"BBN, Thank you for the support over the past 3 years. I was able to accomplish a big goal of mine, which is graduating from the University of Kentucky. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, trainers, EQ staff, and academic staff for helping to shape me into the man I am today. The friendships and relationships I've built over the past 3 years have played a huge part in my life and will continue to do so down the road."

He continued:

"This journey is far from over, and I'm blessed to continue to grow as a player and a person. I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility. None of this would be possible without my Lord and Savior, being there to guide me through all obstacles. Jeremiah 29:11"

Check out La'Vell Wright's announcement below:

Wright joined the Wildcats as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He ran for 238 yards and one touchdown on 48 carries while adding six receptions for 28 yards. He missed the entire 2023 season due to an injury. Take a look at five landing spots for the running back below.

5 La'Vell Wright landing spots

#1: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes ranked last in the nation in total rushing yards, yards per carry and rushing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders has shown that he is willing to utilize the transfer portal, perhaps more than any coach in college football history. Despite losing Anthony Hankerson, who split backfield duties last season, to the transfer portal, the Buffaloes have yet to address the position. That could change by targeting La'Vell Wright.

#2: Tennessee Volunteers

While the Tennessee Volunteers ranked ninth in rushing yards last season, they have lost Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small to the 2024 NFL Draft. Between the two of them and quarterback Joe Milton, they will need to replace more than two-thirds of their rushing offense. The Volunteers previously targeted La'Vell Wright coming out of high school and could look to do so once again.

#3: Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals are another team that had a strong rushing attack last season, ranking 37th in rushing offense. They will need to replace more than three-fourths of their rushing offense after losing Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals also targeted La'Vell Wright coming out of high school and he could opt to remain in his home state of Kentucky by joining Louisville.

#4: Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers are yet another team that targeted La'Vell Wright coming out of high school. Virginia struggled running the ball last season, ranking 105th in rushing offense. They did not have any player finish with more than 393 rushing yards. La'Vell Wright could look to join the Cavaliers and compete for first-team reps.

#5: Kentucky Wildcats

La'Vell Wright could opt to return to the Kentucky Wildcats, which is the only collegiate program he has known. The Wildcats ranked just 95th in rushing offense and Re'Mahn Davis, who accounted for more than two-thirds of their production by himself, has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Kentucky will need the help, have reps available and they could provide Wright with familiarity.