“Lame a** recruiting attempt”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Steve Sarkisian’s Texas bring out Lamborghinis for recruits

Steve Sarkisian's Texas signed an NIL deal with Lamborghini in August 2024. On Saturday, the Longhorns flaunted their partnership with the Italian luxury car brand by placing several different Lamborghinis on display at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

When a video of the Lamborghinis at Texas' home stadium went viral on social media, football fans slammed the program for using the cars as a recruitment method.

"Lame a** recruiting attempt as always. Just a step below Dan Lanning jumping in a pool with a high school kid," one tweeted.

"So cringe. Would rather have male cheerleaders dressed in janitor uniforms," a third commented.

Some also poked fun at the Texas program.

"What’s the point of this? It’s not like those kids r getting a chance to drive those lambos & it probably costed them a lot to be there when u could just give it to the kids instead," one wrote.

"So glad my buckeyes don't need these gimmicks," a user commented.

"Buyers players. Only way they can win. Pay more than others," another tweeted.

Texas' partnership with Lamborghini offers the program an added monetary source. However, as per the new NCAA rules, schools will not be allowed to spend over $20.5 million on NIL deals for players for the 2025-26 academic year, beginning from July 1.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian slams 'irresponsible' $40M roster report

Last month, the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texas Longhorns will spend $35-40 million in NIL payments on the football team for 2025.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's SEC Radio channel on May 27, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian shared his response to the report.

“What’s frustrating on that is that it was a little bit of irresponsible reporting. One anonymous source said that’s what our roster was. I wish we had $40 million on our roster, we’d probably be a little bit better team than we are.”

Sark said that schools spending money to get players is "the state of college football." But while he mentioned "another $15 million or so" to improve the roster, he did not go into more specific numbers about the team's spending.

