Lane Kiffin has 3-word reaction to Josh Pate marrying longtime partner Savannah French 

Known for his hot and unique predictions on college football, analyst Josh Pate has settled down off the field. On Friday, Pate shared an update on X/Twitter that he got married to his longtime partner, Savannah French. He also shared a photo from their wedding ceremony.

"never EVER stop recruiting," Pate wrote on X.

Upon learning of the development in Josh Pate's personal life, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin retweeted the post, congratulating the college football analyst.

"Congrats buddy!!! 5 [star]," Kiffin wrote.

Josh Pate makes bold prediction for Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

There have been mixed reviews about Lane Kiffin's time with Ole Miss. Some think that he hasn't done justice to the program, which always seems to fail to live up to expectations. At the same time, others think that he has done a good job leading the Rebels.

While Kiffin has an impressive resume as a college football head coach, he has yet to lead a team to the College Football Playoff or secure a national championship as a head coach. Since taking over at Ole Miss, Kiffin has compiled a 44-18 record but has not reached the SEC Championship Game.

After missing the playoffs last season, heading into the 2025 season, Josh Pate dropped a massive prediction for the Ole Miss program. He thinks the Rebels will make the 12-team College Football Playoff field in 2025.

"Ole Miss is the team I would go with," Pate said via his "College Football Show". "If you tell me two teams are going to make the playoffs that have never made it before, but you don't tell me who they are and I have to guess, Ole Miss is one of them.

"I know about the buzz around Austin Simmons at quarterback, so in this world, we are going best-case scenario, he pans out... They don't have that inexplicable loss if they take care of business this year and take care of business, I think they will because that schedule sets up (well). We have it rated as the third-easiest schedule in the SEC," he added.

There's merit to Josh Pate's assessment given the College Football Playoff shifting to a straight seeding model. This means that irrespective of conference, the top 12 teams ranked after the final week of the regular season will advance to the next round. This could give Ole Miss a better chance of making the 12-team playoff field.

