Lane Kiffin brutally roasts Brian Kelly after LSU suffers crushing loss vs. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s No. 13 Ole Miss pulled off a 24-19 win over Brian Kelly’s No. 4 LSU on Saturday. The win marked the Rebels’ 16th all-time triumph over a Top 5 opponent and their fourth ever against LSU when the Tigers were ranked in the Top 5.After the game, Kiffin poked fun at Kelly by sharing a photo of a document labeled “In-Season Opponent Report.” It featured a bold statement Kelly made during The Brian Kelly Show on Thursday, in which the LSU coach said:“We’re going to keep that Magnolia Trophy right here in Baton Rouge right where it deserves to be and our guys are excited for the opportunity.”LSU had edged Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime during the 2024 season, but the Rebels reclaimed the Magnolia Trophy with Saturday’s win. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Kiffin has taken a lighthearted jab at Kelly, as before the 2025 season, he also ribbed the LSU coach over his awkward 2022 recruiting video.However, Kiffin didn’t hold back his praise for Kelly’s squad after the Week 5 game.“A lot of credit to LSU,” Kiffin said postgame (via On3). “That was a very competitive, exciting game to watch, even for people who weren’t LSU or Ole Miss fans. Some stars really stepped up today.“Their defense was exactly as-advertised, loaded with talent and playmakers. I even told Brian Kelly that his team looks like an NFL squad out there. When you face great players, you’re going to see great performances.”Lane Kiffin opens up about Ole Miss’ win over LSUOn Saturday, LSU jumped out to a 7-0 lead. However, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad answered with 17 unanswered points in the first half to build a 10-point cushion at the break and never surrendered control. With the win, the Rebels notched consecutive Top 5 wins in back-to-back seasons, marking only the fourth time in program history.In the postgame conference, Kiffin shared the excitement about beating the Tigers.“I also hope our fans enjoyed the day,” Kiffin said (via On3). “We really appreciate them not rushing the field, though. I’m sure the extra security helped. It’s special to beat the No. 3 team in the country, but even more meaningful that we acted like we’d been there before.“We did what we were supposed to do: win the game. That shows me our program has reached a new level, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”Ole Miss now heads into a bye week before facing Washington State in Week 7.