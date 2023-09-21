Lane Kiffin calls Jalen Milroe's arrival "very challenging" after Nick Saban announced QB changes against Ole Miss in Week 4

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows planning for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will be "very challenging" when the Rebels play the Crimson Tide this weekend.

Alabama coach Nick Saban announced Milroe is the team's starting quarterback again after Tyler Buchner was QB1 last week against South Florida.

Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback who is more known for his running ability. Speaking at the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, Kiffin said having to deal with a dual-threat quarterback will have its problems:

“We have a very challenging player that we’re very familiar with. With our defensive coordinator being there and knowing him. Watching him play not just this year but last year when he had to play the (Texas) A&M game, which was a road team coming in there and took them down to the last play. So, this is a very challenging quarterback to play against.”

Although Nick Saban has said Jalen Milroe will start at quarterback against Ole Miss, some people think all three quarterbacks will see action.

However, Kiffin expects only Milroe to play at quarterback for Alabama, which is what the Rebels are preparing for.

“I think he was very clear on who he is going with. I don’t foresee multiple quarterbacks playing. He’s already made this switch a couple of times already. Knowing him, he’s going to stay in this direction,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss will head to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in college football Week 4 action.

Jalen Milroe's stats

Jalen Milroe has played in two games this season, starting against Middle Tennessee and Texas.

In his first game, Milroe went 13-of-18 for 194 yards, three passing touchdowns, and also rushing for 48 yards on seven attempts and two rushing TDs. He followed that up by rushing for 44 yards and throwing for 255 yards but threw two touchdowns and two interceptions against Texas.

Following the 34-24 loss to Texas, Milroe was benched. But, after Alabama struggled last week against the Bulls in a 17-3 win, Nick Saban said he would be going back to Milroe in Week 4:

"Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do. He's had the opportunity to play, so have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he's earned the opportunity to be the quarterback."

With Jalen Milroe under center, the Crimson Tide are seven-point favorites against Ole Miss.

