Lane Kiffin drops update on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's availability for 2024 season

Ole Miss fans can rejoice about a piece of good news surrounding their quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 20-year-old, who transferred from USC after the 2021 campaign, has been the starting quarterback of the team ever since. And in the 2024 NFL draft, Dart could declare himself as he meets all the requirements of eligibility.

However, according to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart will be returning to the college gridiron for his senior year in 2024 rather than joining the NFL. During his appearance on the radio show "Reb Talk", Kiffin stated that their quarterback is looking to play out his final year of eligibility before going pro:

"I guess I can kind of speak for him. He said he's coming back. So we're planning on him being back next year and getting better", Kiffin said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old quarterback has been an indispensable part of the Rebels' offense ever since his arrival from USC. In his debut season for Ole Miss last year, Dart went on to start 12 games for the team and lead them to a 7-5 overall record. The quarterback put up 2,974 passing yards and 20 TD passes.

Jaxson Dart's performance so far this season

After a successful debut campaign with the Rebels, Dart returned as the team's starting quarterback this season as well. And so far, he is already looking to be heading in the right direction and breaking his previous year's records. His game has improved and is sitting on a career-best passing completion of 65.1 percent.

Texas A M Mississippi Football

So far this season, Jaxson Dart has recorded 2,579 passing yards and 16 TD passes, leading the team to an 8-2 campaign. Last weekend, they recorded their second loss of the season to Georgia. During that game, Dart had 112 passing yards and completed 10-of-17 passes but was sidelined with an injury in the third quarter of the game.

However, according to Kiffin, Jaxson Dart did not suffer any serious injury and will be returning to his quarterback duties as the Rebels take on Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Week 12.