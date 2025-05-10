Lane Kiffin flexes baseball swinging skills at Ole Miss Stadium, shares fun clip via IG post

Lane Kiffin isn’t just calling plays on the football field — he’s showing he’s got some juice on the diamond, too. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach took a break from spring preparations to step into the batter’s box at the Rebels’ softball field.

In a video posted to his Instagram story (@thereallanekiffin), Kiffin connected on a pitch in what he proudly captioned:

"One pitch one swing," and he got all of it.

The clip shows Kiffin wearing athletic shorts, a white tee and a backwards cap. He was in a clean cut surrounded by a field full of softballs. With players and staff watching in the background, the coach made his moment count.

Lane Kiffin's Instagram story

Lane Kiffin, who has been the head coach of the Rebels since 2020, led the program to a 10-3, 5-3 SEC record last season. They won the Gator Bowl against Duke after missing out to make the 12-team College Football Playoff Field.

When Lane Kiffin used a golf ball to throw first pitch at an Ole Miss game

In March 2022, Lane Kiffin wanted to do something fun to make his first pitch memorable before Ole Miss' baseball game against Tennessee.

Instead of using a baseball, Kiffin unveiled a bright yellow golf ball out of his pocket for his ceremonial first pitch.

There's a backstory to this. Five months prior to the said first pitch, Kiffin almost got hit by a golf ball when he returned to Neyland Stadium in Tennessee, where he served as head coach for one season in 2009.

Moreover, in the 2021 season, when Ole Miss defeated Tennessee 31-26, the visitors saw a barrage of items coming their way, including beer bottles, water bottles and even a mustard bottle.

Kiffin said he will keep the yellow ball from that game as a souvenir. Additionally, he also subtly trolled Tennessee's baseball team after their loss to Texas A&M in the College World Series finals.

As such, Kiffin has a penchant to take things to the next level and doesn't pull punches when doing one over his arch rivals.

