Lane Kiffin Florida rumors: CFB insider stirs speculation on Ole Miss HC's future after loss to Georgia

Talks about Lane Kiffin's move to Florida got ignited once again as the No. 5 Ole Miss fell 43-35 to No. 7 Georgia on Saturday. It marked the Rebels first loss of the 2025 season, dropping them to 6-1.On3’s Brett McMurphy fueled the rumors with a cryptic post on X.“That's a huge, huge win in Athens for the Gators IYKYK 😉,” McMurphy tweeted.The chatter became hot after reports that Florida may part ways with head coach Billy Napier.Former Gators coach Steve Spurrier endorsed Kiffin as a potential replacement, saying he believes Kiffin could win a national title at Florida, or at least keep them in contention year after year. Kiffin himself has long admired Spurrier and once said he hoped to emulate him.However, former Ole Miss offensive lineman Bradley Sowell dismissed the Florida rumors on the Ole Miss Spirit’s “Talk of Champions” podcast.“It’s not happening, Lane Kiffin would be absolutely crazy to leave the job he’s got here, OK? Sowell said. “If Lane Kiffin wins nine games, nine times out of 10 they’re not going to say anything to him in Oxford. It’s just not happening.“He’s got a pretty good gig here at Ole Miss, and he’s turned this thing into kind of his baby. I’m sure he gets a lot more free reign here than he’s going to get at place like [Florida]. I don’t see why you leave Oxford. You’re getting the talent here.”Meanwhile, Florida beat Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday and improved to 3-4.Lane Kiffin got trolled by Kirby Smart after Saturday's lossIn Saturday's game, Georgia overcame a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Ole Miss. The win gave Kirby Smart another chance to troll Lane Kiffin for mocking his body last week.“I do want to thank Lane, though, for the end of the game,” Smart said. “He gave me some hot yoga tickets so I can go get a yoga. So, I tell him I appreciate that.”It came following Kiffin's remark about which coach burns more calories on game day.“I walked by the TV and saw his press conference today, so I don’t think he’s burning too many calories,” Kiffin said on Monday.Kiffin’s Ole Miss will take a trip to Norman to take on the No. 14 Oklahoma next weekend.