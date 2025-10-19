  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Lane Kiffin Florida rumors: CFB insider stirs speculation on Ole Miss HC's future after loss to Georgia

Lane Kiffin Florida rumors: CFB insider stirs speculation on Ole Miss HC's future after loss to Georgia

By Maliha
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia - Source: Imagn

Talks about Lane Kiffin's move to Florida got ignited once again as the No. 5 Ole Miss fell 43-35 to No. 7 Georgia on Saturday. It marked the Rebels first loss of the 2025 season, dropping them to 6-1.

Ad

On3’s Brett McMurphy fueled the rumors with a cryptic post on X.

“That's a huge, huge win in Athens for the Gators IYKYK 😉,” McMurphy tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The chatter became hot after reports that Florida may part ways with head coach Billy Napier.

Former Gators coach Steve Spurrier endorsed Kiffin as a potential replacement, saying he believes Kiffin could win a national title at Florida, or at least keep them in contention year after year. Kiffin himself has long admired Spurrier and once said he hoped to emulate him.

However, former Ole Miss offensive lineman Bradley Sowell dismissed the Florida rumors on the Ole Miss Spirit’s “Talk of Champions” podcast.

Ad
“It’s not happening, Lane Kiffin would be absolutely crazy to leave the job he’s got here, OK? Sowell said. “If Lane Kiffin wins nine games, nine times out of 10 they’re not going to say anything to him in Oxford. It’s just not happening.
“He’s got a pretty good gig here at Ole Miss, and he’s turned this thing into kind of his baby. I’m sure he gets a lot more free reign here than he’s going to get at place like [Florida]. I don’t see why you leave Oxford. You’re getting the talent here.”
Ad

Meanwhile, Florida beat Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday and improved to 3-4.

Lane Kiffin got trolled by Kirby Smart after Saturday's loss

In Saturday's game, Georgia overcame a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Ole Miss. The win gave Kirby Smart another chance to troll Lane Kiffin for mocking his body last week.

“I do want to thank Lane, though, for the end of the game,” Smart said. “He gave me some hot yoga tickets so I can go get a yoga. So, I tell him I appreciate that.”
Ad

It came following Kiffin's remark about which coach burns more calories on game day.

“I walked by the TV and saw his press conference today, so I don’t think he’s burning too many calories,” Kiffin said on Monday.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss will take a trip to Norman to take on the No. 14 Oklahoma next weekend.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a sports writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in college football and high school sports coverage. With a background in Management Information Systems, she combines analytical insight with a passion for storytelling. She values accuracy, depth and credible reporting in every piece she writes.
Before joining Sportskeeda, she covered the NFL and NBA for Sportszion and Sportsknot.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications