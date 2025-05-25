Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is known not only for his coaching skills but also for developing a strong following on numerous forms of social media. His latest video to go viral on TikTok involved his encounter with two women.

The captured moment is more comedic than awkward, but it perfectly reflects the kind of content that Kiffin has been creating on social media. Most of the Ole Miss coach's videos feature his son and daughter and are a good way to relate to younger people.

The target audience is the same age as his current players and potential recruits to the school. Through such age-friendly content, Lane Kiffin is making himself (and thus the Ole Miss program) an attractive location where they can work with a coach who understands them, not only as football players but as people.

Kiffin was the first college football coach to use social media actively, which makes him stand out compared to other coaches at top SEC programs.

But even when other coaches started to use social media, Kiffin was able to always develop his social media use. His latest TikTok videos are an example of this, showing a fun side to the coach.

Anonymous SEC coach criticises Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin - however - has his critics, both on social media and from those in rival college football programs.

Recently, the Rebels coach was criticised by an anonymous SEC coach. Talking to Athlon Sports, the coach said the following:

"They’re one of the best programs in the country at evaluating the portal, and they’ve done a very good job integrating that talent and winning right away, but this is still an inconsistent program. The loss at Florida last year is an example of why [Lane] Kiffin isn’t considered an elite coach."

While this coach does praise the program for its work in the transfer portal, they single out Kiffin for criticism due to the defeat to the Florida Gators (who did not have the best season last year). This surprise defeat took the Ole Miss Rebels out of the running for the College Football Playoff.

While this defeat may have hurt the program in the short term, it does not tarnish what Lane Kiffin has been able to do with the team over the last few years.

