Lane Kiffin name drops Donald Trump in supporting US President's "Gulf of America" rename

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was in Florida for the SEC meetings earlier in the week. He participated in meetings discussing various potential rule changes that could go into effect in the coming seasons. On Tuesday, he appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" and started to jokingly reminisce about his and Finebaum's up-and-down relationship over the years.

Kiffin has criticized Finebaum over the years for his role in getting him fired at USC. Finebaum famously called Kiffin the "Miley Cyrus of college football." However, it appears that the two veterans of the college football space have buried the hatchet.

During their conversation on Tuesday, Kiffin told Finebaum that he is no longer to bring up Finebaum getting him fired at USC.

"We'll put it to rest here. There's the Gulf. I'm not longer gonna bring it up. I'm grateful for you, that's what I've said. Everything happens for a reason."

This led to a fan responding on X, saying they are a big supporter of Lane Kiffin now because he did not refer to the Gulf as the ocean.

"I just became the biggest Lane Kiffin fan because he DID NOT CALL IT THE OCEAN. He has arrived!"

Shortly after the post was made, Kiffin saw it and responded. He referred to it as the Gulf of America rather than the Gulf of Mexico.

"Gulf of America, @realDonaldTrump."

This is in reference to United States President Donald Trump officially changing the name of the Gulf in January. While the name has officially been changed in the United States, it has not been embraced by everyone publicly.

Lane Kiffin suggests a simple change to the college football playoff format

One of the main topics that was discussed at the SEC meetings on Monday was the college football playoff format. After the first season with the 12-team format, the CFP switched to a straight seeding model this offseason. With this new model, the four first-round byes will not automatically go to conference champions.

Instead, they will go to the four highest-ranked teams, regardless of whether they won their conference. While this is a step in the right direction, Lane Kiffin still thinks changes need to be made. He suggested a simple system in a press conference on Tuesday.

"There's still flaws in every system. The best system should be 16 and it should be the 16 best."

In the straight seeding format, the five highest-ranked conference champions still earn automatic playoff berths.

