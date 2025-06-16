Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss suffer massive blow as 4-star 6'5" commit changes decision ahead of trip to Brian Kelly's LSU

After landing four-star defensive tackle JaMarkus Pittman, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss suffered a massive blow to their Class of 2027 recruiting class. The Rebels had onboarded three commits and now receive bad news as one of the four-star commits announces to part ways with Kiffin's program.

Ad

Four-star prospect Li'Marcus Jones was the first recruit to commit to the Rebels' 2027 class in March, but on Monday, he announced his decommitment ahead of a visit to LSU.

On3's Chad Simmons reported this latest development.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"2027 4-star OL Li'Marcus Jones decommits from Ole Miss and will explore his options," Simmons tweeted.

Talking about his decision, Jones called his commitment to the Rebels a decision taken too early and wishes to explore further options.

Ad

Trending

"I decided to decommit from Ole Miss because I felt I committed too early," Jones told Simmons. "I want to get to know the coaches better and I want to see Ole Miss as a team and how they are as a family and what the culture is like."

During his trip to Ole Miss in March, Jones described the roster as a true family.

Ad

"What stood out most about my visit was the players," Jones said, according to The Rebel Walk. "I like how they were physically trying to make each other better, and how they had each other's backs in the trenches like a true family. "

Presently, after Jones' decommitment, the Rebels' 2027 class contains defensive line JaMarkus Pittman and defensive back Trae Collins.

Ad

"Looking for a school that's going to show me love:" Ole Miss decommit Li'Marcus Jones on his college selection

Jones holds 15 offers. Alabama, Duke, North Carolina and others are in the race to get him onboard. He already has future trips to Brian Kelly and Kalen DeBoer's programs, LSU and Alabama, respectively.

Ad

"Mississippi State, Tennessee, Duke and Georgia are some of the schools that I have offers from that I have interest in," Jones said. "I like Oregon and LSU too, and I am getting some interest from them."

"I'm looking for a school that's going to show me love, a school that's going to help me be a better player on and off field."

The 6-feet-5 prospect is a product of Callaway High School (Mississippi) and boasts the No. 17th rank as an offensive tackle in the Class of 2027. He holds the No. 7th rank in his state and No. 197 nationally, according to On3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More