  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Lane Kiffin reacts after getting dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious Paul Finebaum beef reference

Lane Kiffin reacts after getting dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious Paul Finebaum beef reference

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 21, 2025 19:48 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and college football analyst Paul Finebaum are the latest victims of the viral Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" memes. The viral video of the now-former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and his company’s head of human resources, Kristin Cabot, getting intimate at a Coldplay concert has created a plethora of memes in recent days.

Ad

Check out the original image posted on X via CousinShane here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This prompted a response on X from Kiffin himself, who seemed to find the image humorous.

Ad
Ad

Check out a few more responses from fans on X here.

"This is hilarious I’m sure finebaum and lane would love this," one fan said.
"Top image I never needed to see right here," another fan said.
"Love it...but Shouldn't it be Arch and Paul. Just sayin," added another fan.

The Astronomer CEO has since resigned from his position with the company. As for Kiffin and Finebaum, the pair will prepare for the upcoming 2025 college football season, with Kiffin hoping to lead the Rebels to an SEC title, while Finebaum waits in the wings to critique the longtime head coach's performance.

Ad

Long-standing beef between Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum

NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum have had a running dispute over the years, although their banter has occasionally been humorous. The concerns arise from Kiffin's time at USC, where Finebaum was a frequent critic of the head coach. Finebaum once suggested that Kiffin was a joke and should be sacked from his position.

Ad

In turn, when Kiffin was eventually fired, he partially blamed Finebaum for the way things turned out. However, in later interviews, Kiffin has thanked Finebaum for it, as it led to opportunities with the likes of Nick Saban and his eventual role with the Rebels at Ole Miss.

Kiffin now leads the Rebels into the 2025 season, following a 10-3 overall record in 2024. He hopes to help push his team to the next level and contend for an SEC championship in a conference loaded with programs like Texas, Georgia, Alabama and more.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications