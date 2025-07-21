Lane Kiffin reacts after getting dragged in Astronomer CEO "kiss cam" scandal with hilarious Paul Finebaum beef reference

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and college football analyst Paul Finebaum are the latest victims of the viral Astronomer CEO &quot;kiss cam&quot; memes. The viral video of the now-former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and his company’s head of human resources, Kristin Cabot, getting intimate at a Coldplay concert has created a plethora of memes in recent days. Check out the original image posted on X via CousinShane here.This prompted a response on X from Kiffin himself, who seemed to find the image humorous.Check out a few more responses from fans on X here.&quot;This is hilarious I’m sure finebaum and lane would love this,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Top image I never needed to see right here,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Love it...but Shouldn't it be Arch and Paul. Just sayin,&quot; added another fan.The Astronomer CEO has since resigned from his position with the company. As for Kiffin and Finebaum, the pair will prepare for the upcoming 2025 college football season, with Kiffin hoping to lead the Rebels to an SEC title, while Finebaum waits in the wings to critique the longtime head coach's performance.Long-standing beef between Lane Kiffin and Paul FinebaumNCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M - Source: ImagnLane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum have had a running dispute over the years, although their banter has occasionally been humorous. The concerns arise from Kiffin's time at USC, where Finebaum was a frequent critic of the head coach. Finebaum once suggested that Kiffin was a joke and should be sacked from his position.In turn, when Kiffin was eventually fired, he partially blamed Finebaum for the way things turned out. However, in later interviews, Kiffin has thanked Finebaum for it, as it led to opportunities with the likes of Nick Saban and his eventual role with the Rebels at Ole Miss.Kiffin now leads the Rebels into the 2025 season, following a 10-3 overall record in 2024. He hopes to help push his team to the next level and contend for an SEC championship in a conference loaded with programs like Texas, Georgia, Alabama and more.