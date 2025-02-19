Lane Kiffin's 16 Y/O son Knox Kiffin throws a dime at practice, shares clip via social media

After a disappointing end of the season for his Ole Miss team, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been spending time with his family, his daughters, Landry and Presley, and his son Knox Kiffin. Knox is a quarterback in the class of 2028 who regularly attends Rebels games alongside his father.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old Knox shared a clip on X of himself throwing a dime during training. He captioned it:

Knox Kiffin received his first offer from Division II school, Mississippi College, in April 2024. He has received further offers from Arkansas State, Western Kentucky and the SMU Mustangs.

While speaking to the media in June 2024, charismatic Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joked about offering his son to join the Rebels.

"We have kind of a higher standard for the quarterbacks we take," Lane Kiffin said. "We'll keep him hungry."

Knox and Lane Kiffin reunite in Oxford

Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife Layla Kiffin got married in 2004 and divorced in 2016. In December 2024, the popular Ole Miss Rebels coach commented under an Instagram post from Layla wishing their daughter, Landry Kiffin, a happy birthday in December.

"Amazing words and perspective Layla. Glad you're finally moving here with us!!! #ComeToTheSip #KnoxOHS," Kiffin wrote.

In the post, the Rebels coach referenced his son, Knox ,also joining his mother in Oxford in the move. Since then, the full family has shared snippets of their lives together during Christmas and on vacations. Their eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin, attends Ole Miss and works as a pilates instructor while Presley Kiffin plays volleyball for the USC Trojans.

On Jan. 15, the coach wished his son a happy birthday on X and hailed his move back to Oxford after years of living with his mother.

“Happy birthday Knox,” Kiffin wrote on X. “We are so blessed. So excited you will be coming back to the South where it all started 16 years ago!!! Where God 🏈 and Family is all that matters!!"

Lane Kiffin has been hailed for his ability to mold elite quarterbacks during his storied career with the latest being Jaxson Dart, who is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ole Miss coach's son Knox Kiffin is in the right environment to develop his quarterback skills.

