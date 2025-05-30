Lane Kiffin's CFB 26 likeness fails to impress insider who got early access

Fans will not need to wait 11 years for CFB 26 as the game is set to be released on July 10. The beloved college football video game franchise returned last year with College Football 25. It was the first new game in the franchise since the release of NCAA Football 14.

After the game was rebooted last year, fans are expecting big improvements this season. Fortunately for them, it appears that EA has done a good job of adding new features and gameplay improvements. One of the most notable changes is the inclusion of 300+ real-world coaches, including Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin.

Many journalists have had the opportunity to play the game in early access, including On3 reporter Andy Staples. On Thursday, he posted on X about the coaches that impressed him with their likeness. He also mentioned two coaches that he did not think looked great in the game, notably including Lane Kiffin.

"I played the new EA Sports college football video game today. Coaches whose likenesses they nailed: Steve Sarkisian James Franklin Sherrone Moore Manny Diaz Brent Pry Not so much: Lane Kiffin Bret Bielema."

Not all college football coaches are included in CFB 26

Although CFB 26 includes 300+ head coaches from around the college football world, not all coaches agreed to be in the game. There were some notable excursions, including Colorado's Deion Sanders and North Carolina's Bill Belichick.

The Athletic's Chris Vannini wrote about this in an article he released on Thursday after playing an early edition of CFB 26.

"Not everyone is signed up, either because they declined or haven’t responded yet," Vannini wrote. "Bill Belichick is not in the game, which is not a big surprise since he didn’t make himself available for Madden either. I also didn’t see Deion Sanders when playing a game as Colorado."

Neither Deion Sanders nor Bill Belichick has spoken publicly about why they are not in the game. It is possible that they requested higher compensation for their likeness. After all, they are two of the most recognizable coaches in the NCAA. However, that is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed.

There is still time for those coaches to be included in the game. The game is not scheduled to be released until July 10, so it is possible that EA could come to an agreement with Sanders or Belichick in the next month and a half.

