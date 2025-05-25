Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry has 1-word reaction to Ole Miss coach's lakeside proposal to the love of his life

Landry Kiffin, daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, reacted to Rebels' inside receivers coach Sawyer Jordan's latest social media post. But the pictures didn't have anything to do with football.

Coach Jordan just got engaged to Caitlin Miller and posted images of his proposal on Saturday.

"Teammates forever!! ♾️ Thank you Jesus for Your blessings and Your faithfulness. LETS GO!!!!!!" Sawyer Jordan said.

Landry left a short message of approval on Sawyer Jordan's post.

"Ayeeeee," Landry Kiffin responded.

Comments on Sawyer Jordan's proposal post. - Spurce: Instagram/@coachsjordan

Sawyer Jordan not only posted pictures of the proposal, which was held on a wooden deck by a lake, but also of the couple together after the fact. The two were smiling happily as they posed for a couple of pictures.

Jordan joined the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of last season, after spending time at South Florida and Coastal Carolina as an offensive analyst.

The Rebels are coming off a 10-3 season in his debut campaign, including a 52-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. The Rebels were in the discussion as a potential College Football Playoff entry until the final weekend of the season, but eventually fell short.

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry's German Shepherd steals the show in TikTok video

As she showed by reacting to Jordan's post, Landry Kiffin is very active on social media. On Thursday, she was about to do another TikTok video showing off her outfit. However, it was her dog, "Bubba", that would ultimately take the show to another level.

Kiffin was walking and as she laid down the camera, it was Bubba who jumped in front. While some users commented on the outfit, most of the attention was on the dog. Landry also had the perfect caption on the clip.

"Everyone needs a german shepherd #fyp," Landry Kiffin wrote.

The outfit includes a striped light blue and white skirt, a white top and a golden bag. which could be seen completely only for a moment, before Bubba took over.

Having a dog comes as part of the Kiffin's life, as father and head football coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, has a Labrador retriever called Juice. In his time at Oxford, Juice has become a common presence on the head coach's social media home feed.

