Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin gives sneak peek at her stylish all-black mini dress for game day as Ole Miss faces Tulane in Week 4

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to a routine 45-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 of college football action. The win ensured that the Rebels' flawless start to the season continued ahead of a tough test against the No. 3 LSU Tigers in Week 5 action.Ahead of the Rebels' game against the Greenwave at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Landry Kiffin, the coach's eldest daughter, posted a snippet of her outfit on her Instagram stories. She wore polka-dotted shorts and a black top with an SEC badge taped to it.Landry captioned the story:&quot;Happy gameday.&quot;Landry's IG storiesThis season, Landry Kiffin, who goes to school at Ole Miss, has been splitting her time between Oxford, where she has attended several games to support her father and Baton Rouge to support her boyfriend, LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. Landry Kiffin has hilarious exchange with boyfriend's sisterLandry Kiffin revealed in an Instagram post on September 9 that she was dating LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. She attended the Tigers' Week 2 game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and met Weeks' younger sister, Kate Weeks. Afterward, the pair posted a clip on Instagram during which they had a hilarious exchange about her dating the linebacker during which Kate revealed her dislike for Landry.&quot;Tonight, we're going to the LSU - LA Tech game,&quot; Landry said. &quot;So, me and Kate met last night. When you DM'ed me, the first thing you said, you were like, 'I heard you're dating my brother.'&quot;I did not like you,&quot; Kate Weeks said. &quot;Before I texted you and then I was like, 'She's sweet.' &quot;Did you not like me 'cause I go to Ole Miss and stuff?&quot; Landry asked.&quot;No, I just didn't like you 'cause you're dating my brother. It's okay. Now I like you. I liked you the second day that we texted. It had always just been me and Whit and then you came and I was like, 'You're gonna take my brother and stuff.'&quot;This whole time I thought that your first DM was nice, but I guess not,&quot; Landry said.&quot;Landry will have split loyalties on September 27 when the Ole Miss Rebels host the LSU Tigers at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an epic, top-of-the-table SEC clash. The marquee college football game will directly pit Landry's father, Lane Kiffin and her school against her boyfriend's team.