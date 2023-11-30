The post-Iron Bowl festivities for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took a playful turn. The rebels finished the season with a 10-2 record and a 17-7 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Kiffin's girlfriend, Sally Rychlak, was also present at the Davis Wade Stadium, basking in the glow of victory.

Lane Kiffin even shared a photo of Sally on Twitter with the caption:

“10-2 !!!!”.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

However, his post on Sally Rychlak received a cheeky response from his dog's account, @Juice Kiffin, which playfully asked:

"Dad brought her instead of me?"

Expand Tweet

Kiffin and Sally's relationship has continued to grow stronger since last season. The regular season success of the Ole Miss Rebels positions them for a potential New Year's Six Bowl game.

Lane Kiffin has made Ole Miss synonymous with success

Lane Kiffin has undeniably stamped Ole Miss with a mark of success. The annual showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the Golden Egg ended with a hard-fought 17-7 victory.

This secured Ole Miss' second 10-win regular season under Kiffin. The intense rivalry survived amid broader changes in conference alignments.

Following the triumph, the official Ole Miss football account declared:

"We Run The 'Sip," a slogan echoing the team's mindset since Kiffin's arrival.

Expand Tweet

The defensive battle was unusual for Ole Miss but showed the level of the team's adaptability as they clinched the Golden Egg trophy. Kiffin lauded his team's defensive mindset throughout the game.

“Played really well in the second half running the football and then ended the game running the ball. That’s really good to see. We put ourselves in a lot of poor positions by punt, but we were playing to our defense at times and being conservative because we thought that was a good matchup during the game.”

Despite strategic conservatism at times, the Rebels played to their strengths. Kiffin shared the emotional weight of last year's loss, particularly given the context of Coach Leach's final game.

The Rebels have reached 10 wins for the second time at Ole Miss and both times, it was under Lane Kiffin. He sounded proud of the team's cohesion, emphasizing the successful integration of transfer portal players.

The blend of new and existing speaks highly of Kiffin’s ability to build a competitive team. As Ole Miss looks ahead, Kiffin's impact resonates, making the Rebels synonymous with success in an evolving college football landscape.