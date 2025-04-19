Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss bags key defensive player as spring transfer portal ramps up

The Ole Miss Rebels are bolstering their roster for the 2025 season, adding former South Alabama defensive back Ricky Fletcher through the transfer portal, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Friday.

Ad

Fletcher missed the entire 2024 season with a back injury after recording 38 tackles, 11 passes defended and a fumble recovery in 2023. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are hoping the defensive back can find his pre-injury form in Oxford.

At 6-3 and 197 pounds, Ricky Fletcher is a long corner who will look to contribute in a defense that will have to reload after multiple pieces left for the NFL, including cornerback Trey Amos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“A lot of work to do in the secondary," Kiffin said on Wednesday, via SI. "There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.

Ad

Trending

"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that," Lane Kiffin said during spring practice.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season and a 52-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. However, the Rebels missed out on the College Football Playoff after losing a late-season game to the Florida Gators.

Ad

Fletcher is the second cornerback to transfer to Oxford during the spring. Former Clemson cornerback Tavoy Feagin also signed with Ole Miss. They are expected to be in a position battle, as there is considerable turnover at the position with presumed starter Chris Graves Jr. entering the portal.

The Rebels will open the season on Aug. 30 at home against the Georgia State Panthers.

WR becomes third Ole Miss player to hit the transfer portal

Wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson will be entering the transfer portal, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Friday. Hopson, a Tunica, Mississippi native, didn't register any stats for Ole Miss. He was previously a walk-on at Mississippi State, where he stayed for one season.

Ad

Hopson was also with Northwest Mississippi Community College for a year before going to Starkville.

The wide receiver is the third Rebels player to hit the portal in the spring window, after cornerback Chris Graves Jr. and running back Jordon Simmons. Graves was expected to start opposite former Arkansas defensive back Jaylon Braxton.

Besides Feagin, Lane Kiffin's program also landed former Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who will add depth at the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More