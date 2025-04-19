Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss bags key defensive player as spring transfer portal ramps up

The Ole Miss Rebels are bolstering their roster for the 2025 season, adding former South Alabama defensive back Ricky Fletcher through the transfer portal, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Friday.
Fletcher missed the entire 2024 season with a back injury after recording 38 tackles, 11 passes defended and a fumble recovery in 2023. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are hoping the defensive back can find his pre-injury form in Oxford.
At 6-3 and 197 pounds, Ricky Fletcher is a long corner who will look to contribute in a defense that will have to reload after multiple pieces left for the NFL, including cornerback Trey Amos.
“A lot of work to do in the secondary," Kiffin said on Wednesday, via SI. "There’s so many new pieces. Even though there were new pieces last year, they had played a lot.
"You’d seen them start in the SEC, a lot of returning guys. Right now, I feel there’s a lot of guys in new schemes here, especially the back seven defensively, that need to get used to that," Lane Kiffin said during spring practice.
Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season and a 52-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. However, the Rebels missed out on the College Football Playoff after losing a late-season game to the Florida Gators.
Fletcher is the second cornerback to transfer to Oxford during the spring. Former Clemson cornerback Tavoy Feagin also signed with Ole Miss. They are expected to be in a position battle, as there is considerable turnover at the position with presumed starter Chris Graves Jr. entering the portal.
The Rebels will open the season on Aug. 30 at home against the Georgia State Panthers.
WR becomes third Ole Miss player to hit the transfer portal
Wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson will be entering the transfer portal, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Friday. Hopson, a Tunica, Mississippi native, didn't register any stats for Ole Miss. He was previously a walk-on at Mississippi State, where he stayed for one season.
Hopson was also with Northwest Mississippi Community College for a year before going to Starkville.
The wide receiver is the third Rebels player to hit the portal in the spring window, after cornerback Chris Graves Jr. and running back Jordon Simmons. Graves was expected to start opposite former Arkansas defensive back Jaylon Braxton.
Besides Feagin, Lane Kiffin's program also landed former Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who will add depth at the position.
