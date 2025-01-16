Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss suffers huge loss to injury

The Ole Miss Rebels may have seen their 2024 college football season after their 52-20 dominating win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl, but their 2025 season maybe with some concerns already. On3 and 247Sports reported that sophomore linebacker/edge rusher Suntarine Perkins suffered an upper-body injury regarding his labrum, which required surgery to repair.

While this should not affect his availability to miss any games for the 2025 season, he may be sidelined for the spring practice period, depending on which surgery Perkins underwent.

The good thing is that this will be the third year that Perkins is in defensive coordinator Pete Golding's system, and he is coming off a season in which he earned Third Team All-SEC honors as he recorded 60 total tackles (32 solo, 28 assisted) with 10.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The defense for the Ole Miss Rebels completely dominated as one of the best in the entire nation during the 2024 season. The team finished the season third in the entire country and best in the Southeastern Conference with just 14.4 points per game allowed, with the two teams ahead of them competing in the national championship game.

The first game of the 2025 season is slated for Aug. 30 against the Georgia State Panthers at home.

Who has entered the NCAA transfer portal for the Ole Miss Rebels?

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the teams that have seen many changes to their team via the transfer portal. Below is a list of the players who were part of the program last season and entered the transfer portal.

OT Micah Pettus (Committed to Florida State)

S Key Lawrence (Committed to UCLA)

LB Trip White (Committed to Oklahoma State)

RB Matt Jones (Committed to Southern Mississippi)

OT Preston Cushman (Committed to UCF)

S Jadon Canady

CB Ahmad Brown

RB Rashad Amos (Committed to Memphis)

OT Kavion Broussard (Committed to Arkansas)

S Louis Moore (Committed to Indiana)

WR Micah Davis (Committed to Southern Mississippi)

OT Cam East (Withdrew for Transfer Portal)

WR Ayden Williams (Committed to Mississippi State)

WR Noreel White

OT Mana Taimani (Committed to Colorado)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback