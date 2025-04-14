Lane Kiffin's son Knox drops warm carousel of pics from his football practice via latest IG post

Lane Kiffin has made big changes to his professional and personal career. Last season, he led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl Championship over the Duke Blue Devils. This offseason, apart from preparing for his sixth season with the program, Kiffin had a major change in his family life.

Lane Kiffin got divorced from his wife, Layla, back in December 2016. After 12 years, they decided to reconcile this year. They share three kids together. And on Sunday, their son Knox took to social media to share snippets of his offseason adventures.

On Instagram, Knox Kiffin shared a carousel of photos of his offseason training. The snippets also included one of his aquatic adventures while also attending NBA games. You can check out Knox's post on Instagram below:

After Lane Kiffin announced his reconciliation with his wife, Knox moved to study in Oxford. He joined Oxford High School and is currently preparing for his junior campaign in football.

Knox Kiffin plays quarterback and is a part of the recruiting class of 2028. Before joining Oxford High, he secured a state championship in Southern California. If things go well for him during his high school career, Knox could be recruited by his dad, Lane Kiffin, if he remains the head coach of the Rebels by then.

Last year, the Ole Miss head coach shared a hilarious story about Knox Kiffin. During an alumni event at the Country Club of Jackson, Lane was urged by a fan to stop going for the fourth-and-forever plays. He replied by recalling a conversation he had with Knox Kiffin after a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl.

"You sound like my son," the Ole Miss HC said. "After the Houston bowl, he calls and says, 'That was so embarrassing. It's not a video game, Dad. Punt.'"

Lane Kiffin's son shares throws from practice on social media

Back in February, Knox Kiffin shared a post on social media. In the video, we see him showing off his throwing arm and talent as a quarterback.

Knox flaunted his impressive arm strength and accuracy while making deep throws down the field.

"Tuesday throws," Knox wrote in the caption.

Knox Kiffin received his first Division II offer from Mississippi State last year. He also received offers from Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, and the SMU Mustangs. It will be interesting to see if he gets coached by his dad at the collegiate level in the future.

