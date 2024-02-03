Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin backs Ole Miss HC as “portal king”, supports claim for Rebels as top 5 team in CFB

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, believes the No. 9 Rebels should be among the top five teams heading into the 2024 college football season. The 15-year-old took to social media to share a post explaining why the Rebels are likely to have a successful season following the arrivals of some top players from across the country.

On Friday, Knox reposted an Instagram story by football recruiting social media expert Hayes Fawcett that referred to his dad as the "Portal King" and backed the Rebels as a top-five team in the country heading into the new season.

The slideshow post highlighted some of the essential incomings at Ole Miss for this season, including Walter Nolen (No. 1 defensive lineman), Princely Umanmielen (No. 1 defensive end), Diego Pounds (No. 2 offensive tackle), Juice Wells (No. 3 wideout), Key Lawrence (No. 8 safety) and Trey Amos (No. 11 cornerback).

Furthermore, the Rebels also landed two members of Washington's offensive linemen — Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow — who were part of the Huskies team that reached the national championship this year. However, the No. 2 Washington fell to No. 1 Michigan 34-13 in the postseason finale.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will have a solid roster to work with for the 2024 season, and there are signs that the Rebels might push for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff this year.

How did Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss fare in the 2023 season?

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss had a strong run in the 2023 season. The Rebels finished second in the SEC West, behind No. 5 Alabama.

Ole Miss ended the regular season with a 10-2 record (6-2 in the conference). The school's two losses came against Alabama and No. 4 Georgia.

However, Kiffin's team secured a bowl game, and the Rebels beat No. 13 Penn State 38-25 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nonetheless, at least next season, Kiffin and the Rebels will be looking to challenge for the conference title. They might have to go undefeated in the regular season to claim a College Football Playoff berth.

Ole Miss begins the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS.