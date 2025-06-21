Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin shares glimpses of his intense QB training via latest IG story

Lane Kiffin is gearing up for his sixth season with the Ole Miss Rebels. As he prepares for a new campaign, his son, Knox Kiffin, also made a transition in his high school career this offseason. He plays quarterback and is a prospect in the recruiting class of 2028.
Lane Kiffin's son played for Palos Verde during his freshman high school year. Now, the quarterback has moved to Mississippi to stay with his dad and mom. Knox also transitioned to play for Oxford High School as a sophomore.
On Friday, Knox Kiffin shared snippets of his offseason preparations on social media. He shared photos on Instagram stories, showing himself during a practice session. The young quarterback is seen flaunting his Oxford gear while sweating it out on the field with his team during a training session.
During his high school freshman campaign, Knox Kiffin recorded 19 passing yards and one interception. Despite having a few years left before his collegiate debut, Knox already has a few offers from programs such as SMU, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Sacramento State, and Murray State, to name a few.
After Kiffin decided to transfer to play for Oxford High School, the Ole Miss coach was ecstatic about living together with his son. Lane Kiffin took to social media to share his excitement and respond to the news.
"LFG. The band is all back together. Pops is smiling," Kiffin wrote while sharing a post about his son joinin Oxford High School.
Lane Kiffin opens up about his time at Oxford
After his stint with Florida Atlantic, Lane Kiffin decided to join the Rebels in 2020. In April, he had a press conference with fans and media after the program's spring practice.
During this interview, he talked about his time in Oxford and also about the change in his perspective because of his personal experiences in the city.
"I got to see Oxford through a different lens because I was initially here as a head coach. Then I got to see it as a parent. I got to see the value of the people here. And that really helped me change a lot too because I would say I kind of always kind of moved fast.
"I was like sitting in L.A. and South Florida and then coming here, it's a lot slower. And that was really good for me. And so, it's been an awesome time."
The Ole Miss Rebels begin their 2025 season with a showdown against Georgia State on August 30.
