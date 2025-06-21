Lane Kiffin's son Knox shares Nick Saban's prized possessions at Alabama during latest visit to the university, shares pic via IG

Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox, is among several prospects at Alabama's camp this weekend. The quarterback shared snaps from his visit on his Instagram story, including one showing three national championship trophies from 2015, 2017 and 2020.
The trophies are from the Nick Saban era, which is one of the most dominant eras by any program in college football history. Knox’s dad was a part of it, working as Saban’s assistant from 2014-2017 before going coaching Florida Atlantic.
Knox started his high school football career in 2024 at Palos Verde (California). However, he moved to Oxford High in Mississippi earlier this year ahead of his sophomore season.
Knox won a California state title with Palos Verde last year, although he saw limited action. He recorded 750 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in six games for the Panthers.
He is aiming to get more playing time at Oxford. The program is coming off an underwhelming 6-5 season, ranking No. 34 in Mississippi, according to the On3 Composite Rankings.
With his sophomore season only months away, Knox’s recruitment is picking up steam with multiple Power Four offers Standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing 170 pounds, he has offers from SMU, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Sacramento State, Murray State and FIU.
However, it is still early in Knox’s recruitment, and a lot is ahead of him. With the Crimson Tide focused on putting together their 2026 class, an offer for the sophomore quarterback might not be in the works. However, an advantage of turning up at camps is the visibility it gives prospects.
Lane Kiffin shares pictures from his son’s weekend camp at Alabama
Lane Kiffin shared pictures on X of his son, Knox, at a weekend football camp in Alabama. Knox was with other quarterback prospects, along with Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson.
While it's still early, there's a possiblity that Kiffin could coach his son in the future.
