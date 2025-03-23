Lane Kiffin shares hilarious interaction with daughter Landry

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Mar 23, 2025 12:16 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Lane Kiffin and his daughter Landry are known for their special bond. This is often exhibited on social media as both frequently make fun of each other.

In the latest edition of the two making fun of each other online, Kiffin shared a text message exchange between him and Landry, which got many laughing. The Ole Miss coach had asked her daughter to fill a March Madness bracket, trying to see her prediction ability.

However, Landry read the text wrongly as she mistook the word “bracket” for “bracelet,” believing her father was planning to get her a gift. The coach shared a screenshot of the hilarious response on his X account on Saturday, captioning it:

“When you ask your daughter if she wants to fill out a bracket” @MarchMadnessMBB
Filling the March Madness bracket is an annual tradition in college basketball that millions participate in. Fans attempt to predict the winner of all 67 games of the NCAA Tournament from the preliminary rounds to the championship game.

Lane Kiffin apologizes to his daughter for his past

Lane Kiffin struggled with alcohol abuse in the past years, which made his life a turbulent one. However, the struggles are now behind him, as he now celebrates over four years of sobriety.

Having rebuilt his life and restored his family relationships, Kiffin shared a heartfelt apology post on social media on Saturday, tagging his eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin.

“To my oldest child, I'm sorry I created you before my life was put together,” Kiffin wrote on his Instagram story. "I'm sorry you've seen me broken, but thank you for growing up with me and showing me how to love unconditionally. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be who I am today.”
Instagram story (Credits: @thereallanekiffin Instagram)
Since becoming sober, quite a lot has gotten in place in the life of Lane Kiffin. He has reconciled with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, the mother of his children, after being divorced for 12 years. The entire family has now moved to Oxford, living an admirable family life.

The coach also recorded significant success in his coaching career in the past four years. He's steadily transformed Ole Miss into a contender in the Southeastern Conference.

