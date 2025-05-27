Lane Kiffin shows love to Travis Hunter for his marriage with longtime GF Leanna Lenee at a grand Athens wedding, shares sweet post on IG

While Travis Hunter may no longer be in college football, he drew respect in 2024 as he won the Heisman Trophy. His off-field life was as much discussed, but that didn't stop him from making an honest woman out of his fiancée Leanna Lenne.

On Monday, Hunter shared photos from their wedding ceremony, held at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee, surrounded by family, friends, and notable figures from the football community.

"Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old. 224 ❤️" Hunter wrote.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin extended his congratulations to the couple. He reposted a photo from the post and had two heart emojis to celebrate the couple.

Travis Hunter gifts a luxurious four-wheeler to his wife Leanna Lenne

For the wedding, Leanna dazzled in a white bridal gown by designer Justin Alexander, while Travis Hunter wore a tailored white suit complemented by a cream bow tie.

The celebration was adorned with white flowers, candles and eye-catching decor. Moreover, the reception included an upscale menu and a five-tier cake. On the occasion of their wedding, Hunter gifted his wife a luxurious Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800.

Previously, the couple went through massive backlash and online scrutiny, especially about Lenne, after a video from the Heisman ceremony in December showed she remained seated while others stood to applaud Hunter's win. Coach Deion Sanders was seen hinting at her to stand, leading to widespread criticism.

Lenee later explained that she chose to sit because Hunter's mother was also seated, and she didn't want to appear disrespectful. Moreover, this paved the way to old videos of Lenee dancing with another man, and backlash to how she reacted in one of the games.

Despite the negativity, Hunter stood by her and even took matters into his own hands to defend Lenne.

"She brings value to me. She makes me money and she makes her own money. So, if you're going to say she's a gold digger, make sure you say I'm a gold digger, too," Hunter said.

With the wedding, Travis Hunter has solidified his relationship status with Leanna Lenne.

